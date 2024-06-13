Top Workplaces 2024 – Large Businesses

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

CGI — For the second straight year, CGI was recognized as the best large business in our Top Workplaces. CGI was founded in 1976, and to-date, has a global workforce of 77,000 experts, many of whom are professionals in cutting-edge IT services.

Business success, according to the CGI website, isn’t just about where you’ll go; it’s also about who you’ll team with. CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and what makes them stand out from their competitors is their commitment to reducing the companies, as well as their clients’, environmental impacts and energy costs.

By 2030, CGI has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

As noted on their website, “We recognize that each of us has a role to play in improving our relationship with the environment. Across our operations worldwide, we actively engage with the communities in which we live and work to support a wide range of environmental initiatives to help protect the planet for future generations.”

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is dedicated to delivering superior care and value is matched by its efforts to enhance the health of the communities it serves. At Anthem, careers are driven by collaboration, an inclusive spirit, and boundless growth opportunities.

Anthem’s commitment extends beyond the members it serves, fostering a supportive and compassionate work environment for its employees. Team members at Anthem experience a profound impact, working alongside innovative colleagues who support their career development and personal passions. This dedication to employee growth is embedded in Anthem’s mission, vision, and values, which prioritize life-changing experiences for both members and staff.

A key factor in Anthem’s recognition as a top workplace is its collaborative culture and diverse workforce. Anthem believes that diversity is not just a philosophy but a powerful driver of innovation. The company strives to create workplaces that reflect the communities in which it operates, valuing diverse backgrounds and experiences.

EisnerAmper — EisnerAmper stands out as one of the Top Workplaces in New York, renowned for catering to the intricate financial and accounting needs of large enterprises, privately owned companies, governmental entities, and high-net-worth individuals. As one of the largest accounting, tax, and business advisory firms globally, EisnerAmper boasts nearly 4,000 employees, including 400 partners. The firm’s success is built on fostering strong relationships with clients and collaborating closely with peer professionals.

EisnerAmper’s award-winning culture is a testament to its engaging workplace environment and continuous opportunities for professional growth. The firm believes that the fusion of diverse cultures, ideas, and experiences drives innovative solutions. This ethos is evident in their robust intern program and numerous entry-level positions tailored for current students and new graduates. EisnerAmper actively seeks individuals who are eager to embrace new ideas, champion innovation, and make a significant impact.

At EisnerAmper, employees have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals while discovering and pursuing their passions.

Capital One Financial Corporation — Capital One was founded on the conviction that no one should be shut out of the financial system, according to their website.

Since its establishment, Capital One has become one of the largest and most profitable banks in the U.S. As a result of this accomplishment, the bank has turned its attention to philanthropy, with The Capital One Impact Initiative being one of their most significant endeavors.

This program is a multi-year, $200 million investment that attempts to bridge the equity and opportunity gaps that underserved communities face, and aid them in enhancing their socioeconomic mobility.

“Our growth and success as a company provides us with an extraordinary platform to tackle the root causes of this challenge,” said Capital One Executive Vice President and Head of External Affairs, Andy Navarrete, regarding the obstacles placed upon these communities. “We have the opportunity and the obligation to leverage our scale and resources, and to harness the ingenuity and empathy of our associates, to be an engine for progress.”

Graham Windham — Founded in 1806 by visionary women including Isabella Graham and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Graham Windham has been addressing the needs of New York City’s most vulnerable children for over two centuries. As one of the Top Workplaces in New York, Graham Windham is proud to have hard-working, passionate, and enthusiastic employees who are eager to make a difference. The organization employs over 400 full-time staff members who serve children and families across Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Harlem through various programs.

Graham Windham’s dedicated and diverse workforce ensures that every child and family they encounter is treated with respect and provided with the support necessary to facilitate change and healing. The organization values its team members by offering competitive salaries, annual bonus opportunities, and a comprehensive benefits package.

Driven by purpose, Graham Windham is acutely aware of its impact on the city and the lives of the families and children it serves. The organization prides itself on carefully adopting effective program approaches and rigorously evaluating their outcomes. This commitment to excellence ensures that Graham Windham remains a top choice for professionals dedicated to making a meaningful impact in their community.

Compiled by Donna Christopher, Aidan Seiden and Mac Sorensen