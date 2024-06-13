Top Workplaces 2024 – Midsize Businesses

Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company — For over 100 years, the Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company (GNY) has been a pillar of support for businesses, providing the crucial protection needed for growth and stability. Emerging from a group of early 20th-century immigrant property owners who were denied insurance, GNY embodies the enterprising spirit by offering insurance solutions when others would not. GNY’s financial stability and strategic expansion have positioned it as one of the largest super-regional insurers in the country. The company fosters a professional and collaborative work environment, promoting from within and ensuring frequent access to senior management. Career development opportunities abound in a culture driven by passion, collaboration, and respect. GNY’s success is fueled by the diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and insights of its workforce. As the industry undergoes dynamic changes, GNY continually assesses new markets and develops innovative products, maintaining its high-touch, service-driven approach. Diversity remains one of GNY’s greatest assets, nurturing relationships across varied backgrounds and experiences.

Spear Physical Therapy — Spear Physical Therapy stands out as one of the Top Workplaces in New York because of its dynamic and supportive environment. More than just a clinic, Spear is a championship team with a shared mission and gratitude for the positive impact they make on patients’ lives. This “SPEAR-IT” culture, as they call it, is palpable whether working with the team, meeting them at community events, or joining as a new member. Spear’s staff reflects what the company looks for when they make new hires: happy, determined, and compassionate professionals who enjoy connecting with patients and colleagues alike. Their expert team of physical therapists and support staff engage patients in motivating and personalized encounters, making the healing process exciting. The culture at Spear is built on fun, empathy, and personal growth. From day one, employees are equipped with the tools to step out of their comfort zones and set their own goals. Communication and collaboration are daily practices, ensuring that every team member’s needs and ideas are valued. With comprehensive benefits that emphasize quality of life, Spear Physical Therapy truly supports its team’s success and well-being.

Ally — Ranked at number one is Ally Financial, one of the country’s leading full-service automotive finance companies. Since their founding in 1919, Ally has advanced their portfolio to online banking, credit and lending, and wealth management— however as they continued to expand, their mission of maintaining customer satisfaction and employee diversity never wavered. In 2015, Ally established an inclusionary framework that became embedded into their office culture, then years later, the company implemented required diversity training focused on implicit biases and team development. More recently, in 2021, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team increased substantially, compared to the previous year, which they believe reflects their ongoing commitment to enhancing Ally diversity.

Mediaocean — Mediaocean provides advertising purchasing, accounting, communication, advertising integration, and other services. It is considered an exciting place to work. The company makes everyone feel impressively comfortable in evoking a culture that extends to its staff. The company proves that community is achievable in a global company where everyone shares a sense of interconnectedness despite working in multiple time zones or remotely. Employees routinely tout experiences like gaining professional development and training to not only build on their individual career skills but empower them as individual members of a growing team. Reliability, trust, and helping one another are on a shortlist of great employer attributes applied to Mediaocean.

Duane Morris — What began as a partnership of prominent Philadelphia lawyers over a century ago, has grown into what is now Duane Morris, the prominent law firm with over 800 attorneys spanning from the U.S. to Europe and across Asia. Duane Morris is largely considered a trailblazer in workplace diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as for their innovative pro bono program. According to their website, this effort provides free legal services to those in lower-income communities who might not be able to afford legal services, or who are in desperate need of such services. “Our representation of often-marginalized groups, such as survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, has made us a stronger and more compassionate Firm,” they say. “We are proud of the thousands of pro bono hours of legal service donated by Duane Morris attorneys and of the against-all-odds accomplishments of our clients.”

Ready Computing — For over a decade, Ready Computing has been a leader in implementing technology solutions that address real-world challenges for growing businesses. Partnering with industry giants like InterSystems, Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, and Red Hat, Ready Computing serves the health and social care, supply chain and logistics, financial services, and insurance industries. Founded in 2011 to implement health information exchanges for both public and private sectors, Ready Computing offers industry-leading solutions in system integration, data management, program management, team coordination, and cloud management. Their expertise in health and social care has seamlessly translated to other industries, including financial services and logistics. Employees at Ready Computing appreciate the work-from-home opportunities and the chance to acquire and refine professional expertise. The company fosters a fun, collaborative family culture that originates from its leadership and permeates throughout the organization.

Cozen O’Connor — Cozen O’Connor employs more than 775 attorneys in over 30 cities across two continents, and has been ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country. This firm is nationally regarded for its litigation, business law, and government relations practice, as well as for employing a team of attorneys with a mix of experiences operating in all sectors of the economy. This is largely credited to their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, which was founded in the late 1990s as a multilayered solution to managing the organization’s employee diversification. Although inclusive hiring “is only half of the picture,” the firm’s website says. Cozen O’Connor has also formed the Cozen O’Connor Foundation, which helps charities and nonprofit organizations in the communities where they practice law. “Responding to the needs of our communities is a core value of our firm, and we are proud of our record in doing so.”

Norton Rose Fulbright — Norton Rose Fulbright features offices in more than 50 major cities worldwide, including Mexico City, New York, London, and Sydney, and is one of the world’s most prominent corporations and financial organizations to offer a comprehensive range of business law services. The firm of 3,700 lawyers established itself as a powerhouse in the legal industry by using their extensive skills and experience in the pursuit of making a difference for them and their clients, as they say on their website. They also heavily underscore the importance of “a culture of respect for the individual,” they say, as their long-term goal is “to be an employer of choice worldwide, attracting and retaining the best people in order to provide our clients with the most considered and innovative advice.”

Rakuten Americas — Since its foundation in 1997, Rakuten Americas has placed innovation at the core of its mission. Guided by the vision of “empowering people and society through innovation and entrepreneurship,” Rakuten has expanded into diverse sectors, from e-commerce to 5G communications, serving users in 30 countries and regions worldwide. Rakuten’s open and dynamic corporate culture sets it apart, fostering the exchange of diverse ideas among its workforce, which includes talented employees from over 100 countries. Established systems support each employee in reaching their full potential. A notable aspect of Rakuten’s innovative approach is its 2010 policy making English the official internal language, which facilitates seamless communication across national and organizational borders. Rakuten values operational excellence and the power of innovation, creating a corporate culture that encourages the drive to develop new businesses and empowers employees to take action. This spirit of entrepreneurship and commitment to innovation makes Rakuten Americas one of the top workplaces in New York.

CBIZ — CBIZ is one of the nation’s top providers of expert advising services, where they offer exclusive access to national resources and personalized services, not offered at other firms. According to CBIZ, they are the answer to a common question faced by those seeking professional service providers: how to choose between a small local firm that delivers quality service but lacks the expertise and resources to meet your needs, and a larger national firm with comprehensive resources that treats you like a number. With more than 100 office locations, 5000 worldwide associates, and over 82,000 clients, as stated on their website, CBIZ believes they are the best of both worlds, starting their clients with a local professional, and stretching beyond that based on their individual needs. “Our more than 6,000 team members are the heart of our business,” said CBIZ President and CEO, Jerry Grisko. “At CBIZ, our commitment to corporate social responsibility ties directly to our Mission, Vision and Values. We are committed to being an employer of choice and a place where our team members are proud to work.”

Phaidon International — Since its launch in 2004, Phaidon International has been pivotal in driving client growth by solving talent-related challenges. Specializing in identifying, sourcing, and delivering business-critical talent to the world’s most innovative industries, Phaidon International plays a crucial role in sectors that truly matter. What sets Phaidon International apart is its commitment to its people. The company’s culture emphasizes unwavering dependability, infectious energy, and the aspiration to achieve more, ensuring that every employee feels valued. This supportive environment is reflected in opportunities for rapid career advancement, with sales consultants able to become managers in just 18 months. Phaidon International also offers enhanced healthcare and insurance options, access to an employee assistance program, and opportunities to pursue an MBA or management qualifications. The company’s focus on professional development and recognition as a sales leader underscores why Phaidon International is one of the top workplaces in New York.

Loews Hotels & Co. — The diverse team members at Loews Hotels & Co., a family business that thrives on shared experiences, help guests create lasting memories in beautiful environments and vibrant locations. This collaborative spirit drives exceptional experiences, fostering success in lifelong careers. At Loews Hotels & Co., employees are encouraged to grow in their roles, explore new opportunities, and build bright futures alongside colleagues they love. The company values authenticity and belonging, ensuring all team members feel genuinely accepted for who they are and the strengths they bring. Loews Hotels & Co. provides an inclusive experience throughout each step of an employee’s career journey, offering ample encouragement, learning opportunities, and career advancement. This supportive and welcoming culture makes Loews Hotels & Co. an ideal place to work, where team members, guests, and neighbors all feel at home.

Greystar — Integrity, equality, professionalism, accountability, service, and teamwork are among the pillars around which Greystar was built, according to their Founder, Chairman, and CEO Bob Faith. With this winning strategy and attention towards the people, Greystar has expanded to over 20,000 team members, 221 global markets and 65 offices across 4 continents. Since its inception in 1993, the company has studied and learned what matters most to people when it comes to finding a home, their website says. This exploration and focus on genuine relationships and shared values has created a unique and distinguishable company culture, said Faith. “Our Core Values and our people are at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “Though times and technology may change, it’s our people who have made Greystar the global leader in rental housing.”

Panda Restaurant Group — Panda Restaurant Group, the world leader in Asian dining experiences and parent company of Panda Inn, Panda Express and Hibachi-San, is dedicated to becoming a world leader in people development. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda. Andrew Cherng and Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng opened the doors to the first Panda Inn in Pasadena, California in 1973. The menu is inspired by the flavors of Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine. Now, as a small private company based in Rosemead, CA, the Panda Restaurant Group works to deliver exceptional Asian dining experiences by building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives.

William Blair — William Blair is a premier global boutique specializing in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. Renowned for providing tailored advisory services, strategies, and solutions, William Blair adapts to meet clients’ evolving needs. As an independent, employee-owned firm, it operates in more than 20 offices worldwide, including a key presence in New York. At William Blair, the belief that great talent can emerge from anywhere underscores their commitment to diversity in skills, capabilities, perspectives, and experiences. This diversity drives the firm’s innovation and success. The people at William Blair are the cornerstone of its excellence. The firm values fresh perspectives, anticipates the changing needs of clients and markets, and strives to stay ahead of the competition. William Blair fosters an environment where employees can perform their best, believing that a collaborative and capable team is essential for delivering exceptional client service.

Kids in the Game NYC — Kids in the Game NYC, founded in 2003, is dedicated to the belief that kids should be active, try new things, and have positive adult mentors. For over 20 years, the organization has used sports and creative play to foster youth development, offering core programs like after-school activities, summer camps, sports teams, and clinics. The team at Kids in the Game consists of trained athletes, seasoned coaches, aspiring teachers, performing artists, camp enthusiasts, and dedicated youth development workers. Their common goal is to provide positive experiences and opportunities for children through sports and creative play. Working at Kids in the Game means embracing company values that guide actions, support team members, and ensure a positive impact on children’s lives. These values create an environment where employees feel respected, valued, and connected to their work, making Kids in the Game NYC one of the top workplaces in New York.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. — Hilton Grand Vacations is celebrated as one of the top workplaces in New York, fostering a family environment despite its impressive growth and status as a newly independent company. With 25 years of success in the vacation ownership industry, Hilton Grand Vacations continues to support and grow with its team members. The company’s goal is to “make someone’s day, every day,” creating an exciting and energetic work environment. Team members help guests enjoy life to the fullest by providing opportunities to explore new destinations and reconnect with loved ones. Hilton Grand Vacations is dedicated to delivering lasting memories and showcasing the grandeur of life. Being a part Hilton Grand Vacations means being part of a family committed to both professional and personal success. The company invests in its team through exceptional benefit programs, including educational assistance, flexible work hours, and top-tier parental leave. Employees also enjoy discounts on hotel rooms and various products and services offered by Hilton and its partners, inspiring them to experience incredible vacations just like their guests.

West Monroe — West Monroe is renowned for its unique blend of business and technology consultancy. By connecting innovative creators with experienced business advisors, West Monroe drives value across both digital and physical realms. The firm leverages industry experience, data, and technology to design products and experiences that help companies differentiate, drive value, and transform. At West Monroe, people are the cornerstone of exceptional companies and experiences. The firm brings together the brightest minds in innovation and advisory, working in multidisciplinary teams to unlock clients’ greatest potential. Employees benefit from comprehensive coaching, structured career development, and significant investment from the outset. West Monroe’s hybrid work model emphasizes personal accountability, flexibility, and responsibility, while their benefits and rewards programs are designed to build and support their employees.

Oak Street Health — Oak Street Health, a leader in senior care, specializes in helping older adults live fuller lives by prioritizing their health and well-being. The company’s innovative care model extends beyond traditional primary care, offering comprehensive preventive care, personalized wellness plans, integrated health services, and social activities to support overall well-being. Oak Street Health values diversity and inclusivity, seeking individuals with varied backgrounds and experiences to cultivate an open and supportive work environment for all. Employees at Oak Street Health enjoy an exceptional total rewards package, including generous benefits, flexible time off, competitive compensation, and ample opportunities for career growth and learning. This commitment to employee well-being and professional development contributes to Oak Street Health’s reputation as a top workplace in New York.