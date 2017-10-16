You could win as much as $750 by competing in a bratwurst-eating contest at a Bavarian beer hall in midtown this Saturday.

Bierhaus NYC, three blocks away from Grand Central Terminal, will host its sixth annual bratwurst-eating championship on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

The first-place winner will take home a $750 cash prize and a trophy. The beer hall will award $500 for second place and $250 for third.

Both professional competitive eaters and amateurs are invited to participate. Neophytes may stand a better chance this year, Bierhaus NYC marketing manager Danielle Vito told us, because Molly Schuyler — widely recognized as one of the best female competitive eaters in the world — won’t be attending this weekend.

“Unfortunately, she won't be able to join us this year, so the title is up for grabs,” said Vito, 25, of the contest's repeat winner, a petite mother of four who's participated every year since 2013.

Schuyler set her bratwurst-eating record at Bierhaus’ contest, 50 sausages in eight minutes, two years ago.

She had to scarf down all that minced pork and veal while obeying “picnic-style rules,” which prohibit eaters from dunking their food in water, tearing it apart or mutilating it in any way, Vito said.

Competitors must eat each whole bratwursts one at a time, and “they have to keep the food down for two minutes after the contest is over,” she added. “What goes down must stay down!”

In years past, contestants have adopted all kinds of strategies to wolf down their sausages, from wearing headphones to stay focused to jumping up and down to hasten digestion.

Convinced your stomach can expand to accommodate 50 bratwursts? Email marketing@bierhaus.nyc to register.

Bierhaus, located at 712 Third Ave., is also offering bratwurst specials and hosting live music after 6 p.m. on Saturday.