Get ready to double-fist doughnuts and cake pops for almost two hours straight.

A limited number of early-bird tickets for the massively popular Dessert Goals festival, returning to New York City for a spring edition in March, go on sale at noon Wednesday, Jan. 31, for $12 on the festival's website.

Launched as a two-day event by friends Liang Shi and Miraya Berke in 2016, this year will be the first time the bi-coastal sweets fest will span two weekends.

Tickets typically sell out in less than an hour, so you'll definitely want to buy yours during your lunch break. If you miss this round, you'll get a second chance to buy a general admission ticket ($17) on Feb. 13. (Just keep in mind that a ticket grants access, but you'll need to bring extra cash for the goods inside.)

The event roster curated by Shi and Berke features a few top sellers from previous editions — Mojo Mousse by Johan, Sugar Monster Sweets, Mochi Doki, Brooklyn Floss (cotton candy) and Rebecca's Cake Pops — as well as newcomers Tiny Kitchen Treats (cookies), Pop Cake Shop and Supermoon Bakery, a new Lower East Side shop that will feature croissant-muffin hybrids (a.k.a cruffins), croissants and doughnuts in flavors exclusive to the festival.

Dessert Goals is moving operations from Brooklyn to Queens, setting up at Sound River Studios in Long Island City. The new space has twice the capacity of the old one at Dobbin Street, according to a news release. Expect plenty of photo-worthy installations like last summer's rainbow cotton candy wall and unicorn swim ring.

The spring festival will take place on March 17, 18, 24 and 25. That offers two months to practice your Instagram photo skills (and possibly invest in a portable LED camera light).

A general admission ticket grants you one and a half hours access to the sweets available for purchase.

The $35 "extra sugar rush" ticket gets you an extra half hour and sends you home with a swag-filled tote bag.