Cross off all the foodies on your gift list at one time at this holiday fair.

The Brooklyn-based fashion, art and design pop-up marketplace FAD Market is expanding its horizons in December with its first-ever artisanal food holiday gift bazaar.

More than 40 vendors will showcase packaged foods and kitchenware products on Dec. 16 and 17 at the Invisible Dog Art Center in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

For the friend who likes to observe wine o’clock with snacks, grab some French charcuterie from Le Bec Fin Fine Foods; for the one who craves anything salty-sweet, stock up on The Salty Heifer’s signature salted chocolate chip cookies; for the co-worker who loves By Chloe’s beet ketchup, snag a jar from the condiment company Chut Up.

Other items for sale next month include Vermont maple syrup from Runamok Maple, coarse salts infused with flavors like merlot and espresso from Amangansett Sea Salt Co, Indian spice kits from Masala Mama and wooden cutting boards from Overlook Woods.

FAD Market is also hosting holiday markets in three different Brooklyn locations, all with a focus on handcrafted art, jewelry, clothing, tableware, home furnishings and more.

FAD’s artisanal food holiday gift bazaar takes place Dec. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 51 Bergen St.