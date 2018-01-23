A fancy food hall next to this year’s venue for the Grammys is rolling out the red carpet for the awards ceremony’s big return to the city.

Vendors at the Pennsy Food Hall are serving Grammys-themed specialty food and drink items — like a P!nk sushi roll and a Grammium cocktail — through Sunday, when Madison Square Garden welcomes the country’s top music artists to New York for the first time in 15 years.

Take a look at some of the most mouthwatering and clever dishes on menus this week at the 8,000-square-foot food court at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza:

NY State of Mind at The Pennsy Bar

The bar is mixing up two Grammy cocktails, including this vodka number in flamingo pink. Italian grapefruit soda gives it its bright hue, and a salted rim balances out the sweetness -- because Ty Ty might "still be sippin' Mai Tais," but the rest of us are looking for something more gritty. ($14) (Credit: Pennsy Food Hall)

P!nk Roll at Sabi Sushi

Three-time Grammy winner P!nk, who is a nominee for the 2018 Best Pop Solo Performance, has definitely earned a namesake sushi roll. This literal interpretation of Alecia Beth Moore's stage name wraps spicy tuna and avocado in rice and pink-tinted soy paper. Tempura flakes and jalapeno add some crunch and heat. ($12) (Credit: Pennsy Food Hall)

Triple Platinum Truffle Burger at Pat La Frieda

The butcher's stall at this midtown location typically sells sliders in threes, but this week, it's grilling up full-sized beef patties infused with truffle oil and topped with arugula and melted provolone cheese. The burger comes on a toasted brioche bun. Will it sell as many copies as Childish Gambino's "Redbone"? Only if Donald Glover walks in and buys that many sandwiches himself. ($15) (Credit: Pennsy Food Hall)

The Snoop Dog

The rapper might not be up for any accolades this year, but he does have a reputation for being quite the foodie. (Seriously -- you should check out an episode of Bravo TV's "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.") We bet he'd approve of this gussied-up hot dog, served by Pat La Frieda on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions, sautéed peppers and a drizzle of honey mustard. ($4.95) (Credit: Pennsy Food Hall)

Hand-painted goodies from Cinnamon Snail

The vegan magicians at Cinnamon Snail are painting frosted cookies with the faces of nominees like The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Cardi B. Go cannibal and maybe some of their talent will rub off on you. (Credit: Pennsy Food Hall)