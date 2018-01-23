A fancy food hall next to this year’s venue for the Grammys is rolling out the red carpet for the awards ceremony’s big return to the city.

Vendors at the Pennsy Food Hall are serving Grammys-themed specialty food and drink items — like a P!nk sushi roll and a Grammium cocktail — through Sunday, when Madison Square Garden welcomes the country’s top music artists to New York for the first time in 15 years.

Take a look at some of the most mouthwatering and clever dishes on menus this week at the 8,000-square-foot food court at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza: