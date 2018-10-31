Doing your civic duty can sure work up an appetite.

Luckily, some companies will help you fuel up for free or at a discount if you show off your "I Voted" sticker on Nov. 6:

Toby's Estate is offering $1 small drip coffee at any of its locations:

Long Island City at 26-25 Jackson Ave. (6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Brooklyn at 125 N. Sixth St. (6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Flatiron at 160 Fifth Ave. (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

West Village at 44 Charles St. (6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Urbanspace Vanderbilt Market at 81 E. 45th St. (6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Black Seed Bagels is serving free cups of hot Stumptown coffee with any purchase at its locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Nolita at 170 Elizabeth St.

Battery Park City at Hudson Eats @ Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey St.

East Village at 176 First Ave.

NoMad at 1188 Broadway

Left Bank (117 Perry St.) is waiving its corkage fee starting at 5 p.m. (Left Bank has been helping people register to vote for the past month.)

Birch Coffee's 10 locations are giving out free drip coffee all day starting at 7 a.m.:

Flatiron at 27th Street and Madison Avenue

Upper West Side at 96th Street and Columbus Avenue

Murray Hill at 30th Street and Third Avenue

Financial District at 8 Spruce St.

West Village at 14th Street and Seventh Avenue

Upper East Side at 62nd Street and Lexington Avenue and 88th Street and Third Avenue

Long Island City at 23rd Street and 41st Avenue

SoHo at 71 W. Houston St.

Columbus Circle at 884 Ninth Ave.Sunday in Brooklyn (348 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg) is giving out a free Miller High Life to everyone with the "I Voted" sticker. It's open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Clinton Hall is becoming the "Unofficial Town Hall" for the evening and offering $3 shots, $5 Gigawatt IPAs and a Double Smashed burger for $10 from 11 a.m. to close. The eatery will be screening the results all night long:

Financial District at 90 Washington St.

Midtown East at 16 W. 36th St.

Williamsburg at 247 Metropolitan Ave.

Bronx at 601 E. 189th St. (4 p.m. to midnight)

Bonus: The Rubin Museum (150 W. 17th St.) is giving out free admission on Wednesday, Nov. 7 when people show their sticker. Tickets are usually $19.