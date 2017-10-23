A Flushing dumpling house, a Fort Greene Israeli eatery and an East Village Moroccan spot are among the 14 new picks on Michelin’s 2018 list of New York City restaurants serving high-quality food for reasonable prices.

The annual list, assembled by the Michelin Guide publisher and released on Monday, highlights restaurants cooking inventive fare with fresh ingredients, where diners can buy two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (excluding tax and tip).

This year, Michelin awarded the “Bib Gourmand” status to 127 eateries across the five boroughs: altogether, 65 restaurants in Manhattan, 37 in Brooklyn, 15 in Queens, seven in the Bronx and three in Staten Island earned the distinction. Last year, Michelin recognized 132 restaurants.

Newcomers to Michelin’s list — a preface to Michelin's rankings of pricier restaurants, which are assigned between one and three stars — include Dumpling Galaxy, Miss Ada and ChouChou.

Food inspectors have also spotlighted for the first time two Mexican restaurants in the Bronx, El Molcajete and Patron: "At the former, tacos become vessels of thrilling flavor and the mole is spot-on," the Michelin team said in a statement. "At Patron, a kitchen team driven by heart and passion rewards diners with an authenticity rarely found."

Knocked off this year's list are: El Atoradero, Lulu & Po, Manila Social Club, Coppelia, Gastronomia Culinaria, Hill Country Chicken, Il Buco Alimentari e Vineria, Lil' Frankie's, Momokawa, Pearl & Ash, Phoenix Garden, Porsena, Shanghai Café, Thelma on Clinton, Basil Brick Oven Pizza, Little Pepper and Salt & Fat, some of which have closed.

Check out the full list of 2018 Bib Gourmand restaurants here, and check back next week for a 2018 list of the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants.