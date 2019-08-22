Baseball fans craving a hot lobster roll from Fenway Park, a pulled pork pierogi hoagie from PNC Park or a beer-can chicken sandwich from Wrigley Field won’t have to leave the Big Apple to get them next month.

On Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22, Major League Baseball will host an “MLB FoodFest” at Center415 on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan featuring ballpark foods from all 30 stadiums.

Each team will be represented by a “special menu item” and all of them will be “under the same roof for one weekend only!” according to the MLB’s website.

Fans who attend will be able to sample ballpark cuisines like the Cincinnati Reds’ Bulgogi Beef Egg Rolls; the Los Angeles Angels’ Kung Pao Chicken Drumsticks; the Houston Astros’ Frito Pie Corndog; the Oakland Athletics’ Brisket Nachos; the Baltimore Orioles’ Stuggy’s Crab Mac N Cheese Dog; the San Diego Padres’ Mahi Mahi Tacos; the Yankees’ Shrimp Po’ Boy; and the Mets’ Bases Loaded Dog.

More daring attendees can try the Colorado Rockies’ Rocky Mountain Oysters — served with breaded “cowboy caviar,” fries and cocktail sauce — or the Seattle Mariners’ Toasted Grasshoppers, which are seasoned with chili lime salt.

Those who prefer dessert can opt for an Arizona Diamondbacks' Churro Dog — featuring a churro, cinnamon sugar, a Long John donut, vanilla yogurt, chocolate, caramel and whipped cream — or the Toronto Blue Jays’ Jane Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The first-ever MLB FoodFest kicked off in Manhattan last year. This year’s event will feature “unique food-inspired décor,” as well as “interactive exhibits,” MLB’s website says.

Tickets cost $35 for two hours of access to all 30 ballpark foods or $50 for two hours of access to all of the foods plus three beers. They are available on MLB’s website.