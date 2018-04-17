Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13.

You could start shopping for mom's gift now, but why not express the gratitude you feel with eggs Benedict and pancakes the day of? (Because, let's be real: if you buy her that set of earrings she may or may not like, she'll probably tuck them away in a box where they'll never see the light of day again.)

Make reservations now, and you can treat her to an extravagant brunch in the city.

We've rounded up some of our favorite spots offering holiday specials below:

Clinton Hall If your family loves board games, this is the perfect spot to celebrate mom. The burger and craft beer hall chain's midtown east location, where you can play Connect 4 or Jenga before or after your meal, is serving a Mother's Day brunch with its signature calorie bombs, like the fondue cheeseburger and the doughnut grilled cheese (pictured). Also on the menu, for the slightly more adventurous set: spicy duck chorizo hash with a sunny-side egg and tater tots ($13) and a hanger steak and "egg in a basket" bun sandwich with mesclun greens and fries ($15). (Yeah, we're having trouble picturing that in our minds, too.) Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (230 E. 51st St., Manhattan, clintonhallny.com)

Davio's Manhattan The Northern Italian steakhouse is toasting moms all day long on May 13, but it's kicking off celebrations with a one-morning-only revival of its a la carte brunch menu. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., order dishes like a decadent Maine lobster omelet with sunchokes, onions, Fresno peppers and brunch potatoes ($25) and eggs Benedict with beef tenderloin served on a popover (pictured) with potatoes on the side ($20). (447 Lexington Ave., Manhattan, davios.com)