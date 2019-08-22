Here's the scoop: The Museum of Ice Cream is coming back to New York City, and this time, it won't be a limited engagement.

The pop-up confection museum is opening a permanent location at 558 Broadway in SoHo this fall. It'll feature three floors of 13 new exhibits, a shop, lounge, cafe, ice cream and more.

The Museum of Ice Cream will, again, be a ticketed experience. New Yorkers with a sweet tooth can join the museum's waitlist for early access to tickets ($39), which will be available for purchase starting Oct. 9.

"New York City, we're coming!" read a post on the Museum of Ice Cream's Instagram announcing the location. "Tickets will sell out!"

The popular experience made its New York City debut as a pop-up shop in 2016, with a rainbow sprinkle “pool,” a seesaw ice cream scooper and an ice cream sandwich swing. Following a sold-out run, the museum opened pop-ups in four other U.S. cities, including San Francisco, and returned to NYC to launch an interactive Pint Shop ice cream grocery store in 2018.

The museum’s former West 14th Street Pint Shop location sold seven original ice cream flavors, including Sprinkle Pool (vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles) and Nana Banana (banana ice cream with salted caramel and almond butter). The shop remained open for three months.

The Museum of Ice Cream has a permanent location in San Francisco, which offers up the chance to name your own ice cream, dive in the sprinkle pool and taste seasonal flavor creations, like lemonade and s'mores.