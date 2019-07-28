New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Ray’s

Developed by restaurateurs Jon Neidich, Taavo Somer, Carlos Quirarte and actor Justin Theroux, this new bar is going for a 1950s style look in a living-room-like space where guests can feel at home. Enjoy peanuts, corn nuts, classic cocktails and plenty of beer while you relax. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sat.-Sun. from 2 p.m.-2 a.m.; 177 Chrystie Street, Lower East Side, raysbarnyc.com

SkyIce

Brooklyn's beloved SkyIce has spawned a second location. Run by husband and wife Jonathan Bayer and Sutheera Denprapa, the new 100% Halal eatery continues to create authentic Thai dishes and all-natural artisanal ice cream. The menu features items like tofu larb, curry puffs, tom kha, “no carb” pad Thai, mango sorbet with coconut sticky rice and much more. Now open Sun.-Mon. from noon-10 p.m., Tues. from 4:30-10:30 p.m., Wed.-Thurs. from noon-10:30 p.m., and Fri.-Sat. from noon-11 p.m.; kitchen closes 30 minutes before closing; 437 5th Ave., Park Slope, skyice.net

Bào Tea House

Bào Tea House just opened a second location to share buns and teas with all those in a rush to eat, but not to forego a treat. The menu includes savory dishes like the classic bào, a baked bun filled with pork and barbecue sauce and fried fish bào. On the sweeter side, you'll find items like lava bào, filled with homemade custard and coconut milk, and rose pudding bào. Sip on teas, such as roasted oolong and jasmine peach milk. Now open every day from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m.; 578 9th Ave., Midtown, baoteahouse.store

Estuary at ONE˚15 Brooklyn Marina

ONE˚15 Brooklyn Marina has opened a new waterfront bistro. Michelin-starred chef Danny Brown, formerly of Danny Brown Wine Bar and Kitchen, developed the menu of simple, seasonal and locally sourced dishes. Check out the raw bar with oysters from Peconic Bay or sample items such as tartare, sandwiches and tarts. There are also plenty of shared plates like a Margherita flatbread, and entrees such as chicken paillard. Now open Tues.-Thurs. from 5:30-10 p.m. and Fri.-Sat. from 5:30-10:30 p.m.; 159 Bridge Park Drive, ONE˚15 Brooklyn Marina, estuarybrooklyn.com

Time Café

Time Café, nestled in a former Chinese bakery, offers a fresh menu with items such as tuna and capers toast, croissant sandwiches, organic fresh-pressed juice, house-made popsicles and more. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; 105 Canal St., Chinatown, timeoncanal.com