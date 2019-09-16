New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Caffè Panna

Taking a stroll around New York City can lead you to just about anything — even a Rome-inspired gelato café. Caffè Panna will open Thursday and will serve 10 freshly churned flavors, including five daily scoops like caffe bianco straciatella, olive oil apricot and PB cornberry. The café sources its ingredients from the Union Square Greenmarket and similar vendors while importing some ingredients from Italy. Caffè Panna will be open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and has plans to start a morning coffee and Italian-style pastry service as well as an evening service with adult beverages; 77 Irving Place, Gramercy Park, caffepanna.com/

Sauce

Italian restaurant Sauce has reopened on the Lower East Side with a new and improved menu. Curated with the help of chef consultant Maura Ardu, the updated menu includes pizza bread, octopus salad, swordfish carpaccio, chicken rollatini, upside down cheese pie and more. Beverage consultant Noah Small helped create a new cocktail program with signature drinks, such as a green apple honey spritz, hibiscus tequila spritz and plenty of Italian wines. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 5 p.m.-midnight, Fri. from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat. from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. and Sun. from 5 p.m. to midnight; 78 Rivington St., Lower East Side, saucerestaurant.com/

Qanoon

Take a journey to the Middle East in Chelsea. The Palestine-inspired restaurant Qanoon serves up traditional flavors and recipes with menu items including musakhan (chicken with red onion, olive oil, and almonds over flat bread) and makloubeh (basmati rice with lamb stew, eggplant, cauliflower, and other veggies). Qanoon is open Mon.-Wed. from noon to midnight, Thurs.-Fri. from noon-1 a.m., Sat. from 11 a.m.-1 a.m., and Sun. from 11 a.m. to midnight; 180 Ninth Ave., Chelsea, qanoonnyc.com

Petisco Vegano

The owners of Lower East Side restaurant Café Petisco have launched a new restaurant with the same Mediterranean atmosphere and cuisine but in a vegan-friendly setting. The restaurant offers 100% plant-based food with items like carrot lox, green shakshuka, apple-almond oat pancakes, and Moroccan chickpea flour omelette. Petisco Vegano is now open Tues.-Fri. from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; 189 E. Broadway, Lower East Side, petiscovegano.com

Kolkata Chai Co.

Sometimes you just have to take matters into your own hands. Brothers Ayan and Ani Sanyal, the sons of immigrants from India, decided to use theirs to make cups of masala chai. The two opened up Kolkata Chai Co in Jersey City in 2018 and have now opened in East Village. Using tea from India, milk bought from a Pennsylvania farmer, and freshly ground spices blended in-house, they will offer a chai-licious menu. Along with chai teas and coffees, they will also offer snacks like bhel puri, chaat toast and mango avocado toast. The new chai café is open Tues.-Fri. from. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; 199 E. Third St., East Village, kolkatachai.co