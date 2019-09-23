New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Llama San

For a unique blend of flavorful dishes, Llama San is a great place to visit. The restaurant is based on Nikkei, a type of food Japanese immigrants developed when they arrived in Peru in the 20th century. Helmed by executive chef and co-owner Erik Ramirez, the restaurants boasts dishes like tuna ceviche with black trumpet mushrooms, ponzu and peanuts; tofu with shrimp, aji amarillo, potato and jasmine rice; arroz con pato nigiri; and scallop ceviche with chirimoya, avocado and sesame. They also have an extensive list of pisco, sake, Japanese whiskey, cocktails and wine. Now open Sun.-Wed. from 5-10 p.m. and Thurs.-Sat. from 5-11 p.m. They also plan to add brunch and lunch hours; 359 Sixth Ave., Greenwich Village, llamasannyc.com/

Areppas

Venezuelan food tastes good, but giving back to the community the recipes stem from is even better. Husband-and-wife team Celestino Diaz and Brooke Carrie Hil are expanding the concept with their second location of Venezuelan eatery Areppas, which donates part of every purchase to Venezuelan children through UNA X UNA. Created with fresh artisan ingredients, the eatery features items like short rib and de mano cheese arepas, shredded chicken and avocado arepas, vegan bowls, roasted pork bowls, empanadas and smoothies. The new restaurant will be open Sept. 26, with hours Mon.-Fri. from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; 115 E. 23rd St., Gramercy, areppas.com

Hoek Pizza

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sometimes you crave a little more than a dollar slice from a corner in Manhattan. Hoek Pizza offers authentic wood-fired Roman pizza to help satisfy that desire. Dubbing themselves a brick-oven speak-easy, the pizza joint resembles a loft bar, with large brick walls, greenery, large windows and sofas. Along with unique pizzas with toppings like parma cotto, cremini mushrooms, Calabrese sausage, zucchini and soppressata, the restaurant also offers sandwiches, salads and other small dishes. All pizzas can be made gluten-free and they also offer beer and cocktails. Hoek Pizza opens Tues.- Fri. at 5 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. at noon, staying open until at least 11 p.m. on most nights. They have been selling out of pizza dough earlier most nights and keep the bar open until close; 117 Ferris St., Red Hook, hoekbrooklyn.com/

Devoción

One thing New Yorkers can’t get enough of is a good – and strong – cup of coffee. New restaurant Devoción is on a mission to help by creating “the freshest cup of coffee possible.” The new spot claims it is the only company in the world that roasts coffee within 10 to 30 minutes of dry milling in Bogota, Colombia, a process that ensures the coffee bean flavors and aromas stay as fresh as possible. The coffee and cascara bar offers an array of drinks, including Devoción cascara soda, cappuccinos and, of course, plenty of coffee. They even have cascara ice cream and affogatos. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; 121 E. 27th St., Kips Bay, devocion.com

Taco Dumbo

There's a new option for Taco Tuesday. Restaurant Taco Dumbo has made its way around New York City with its locations, and now they are opening another spot on 47th Street. The market fresh taqueria and cold-pressed juice margarita bar is all about bringing the laid-back life of beach, surf and sun to big city life. The menu is filled with foods for people of all dietary needs, whether they be vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free or gluten-free. Guests can try the plant-based “Impossible” tacos, grain bowls, salads, beef short rib tacos and much more in between. They also offer six types of juice and nine types of salt for margaritas. Now open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 114 W. 47th St., Midtown, tacodumbo.com/