New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Savanna Rooftop

Sometimes it’s good to see New York City from a new perspective. At the newly opened Savanna Rooftop in Long Island City, guests can do just that. The bar sits atop the Z Hotel and was created by the owners of Ophelia and Merchants Hospitality. While getting views of the Manhattan skyline, guests will be surrounded by acacia and eucalyptus wood, grasses, trees, murals by Brooklyn artist N. Carlos J, and of course, all the cocktails they can dream of. The bar is open Sun.-Wed. from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. and Thurs.-Sat. from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Happy hour is Mon.-Fri. From 5-7 p.m.; Z Hotel, 11-01 43rd Ave., Long Island City, savannarooftop.com.

La Cubana

It’s not always necessary to go all the way to Havana to get a true Cuban experience. New restaurant La Cubana is bringing authentic Cuban cuisine, cocktails and live music to Manhattan. The menu is brought to life by Food Network personality Carl Ruiz and will include items like fire-roasted calabaza, ropa vieja, and ajiaco del mar. A wrought iron gate, terra-cotta washed dining room, rustic brass, plush teal banquets and plenty of greenery only complement the setting. Now open Mon.-Wed. from 5-11 p.m. and bar open until 1 a.m., and Thurs.-Sat. from 5 p.m.- midnight with bar open until 2 a.m.; 408 W. 15th St., Meatpacking District, lacubananewyork.com

The Ledge

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For a trip back in time, pink-hued bar The Ledge is the perfect portal. With a tiered pink bar top and a spacious patio, the small bar is reminiscent of “California swinger bars,” with monochromatic color schemes, simple designs and plenty of space for mingling. If socializing is off to a bit of a rough start, guests can enjoy Italian-inspired light snacks alongside their cocktails. The Ledge is now open Mon.-Wed. from 4 p.m.-midnight, Thurs.-Fri. from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat. from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., and Sun. from 11 a.m.- midnight; 321 Starr St., Bushwick, theledgebk.com

La Ventura

When the coast is just a little too far out of reach, La Ventura is there to help establish the connection. Created by Tribeca’s Ward III and The Rum House developed this coastal cuisine restaurant in the West Village. Run by Chef Peter Lipson of Empellon and North Spy Food Co., the menu will cater to palates ranging from Southern California to the French Riviera. Grilled sunchoke kebabs and grilled octopus will help cater to the casual interior and vibe the restaurant portrays. La Ventura is open from 5 p.m. to midnight every day.; 615 Hudson St., West Village, laventuranyc.com

Nobody Told Me

The newest bar on the Upper West Side will offer a fine dining experience in an affordable bar atmosphere. The cocktail bar was designed and is run by Nick Pfanerstill, former chef de cuisine at Dovetail, and Alberto Miranda, former beverage director of Belle Shoals. The menu is built to share with little shrimp rolls, blistered shishitos and truffle queso, and also offers items nobody will want to let go, like tamarind lamb ribs, amaretto milk and cookies and the spicy chicken sandwich. Nobody Told me is open every day from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; 951 Amsterdam Ave., nobodytoldme.nyc.