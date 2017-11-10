Ambience is everything during cuffing season.

As the cold months hit and the chill is powerful enough to keep even New Yorkers indoors, warmth and coziness reign supreme. But since we don't want to nest at home all season long, we give thanks to those restaurants and bars sporting the best kind of winter amenity: the fireplace.

Here are some spots where you can warm up your frosty fingers while dining and imbibing.