Ambience is everything during cuffing season.

As the cold months hit and the chill is powerful enough to keep even New Yorkers indoors, warmth and coziness reign supreme. But since we don't want to nest at home all season long, we give thanks to those restaurants and bars sporting the best kind of winter amenity: the fireplace.

Here are some spots where you can warm up your frosty fingers while dining and imbibing.

Shake Shack DUMBO

Cozy up with your ShackBurger fireside: Shake Shack
Cozy up with your ShackBurger fireside: Shake Shack DUMBO has a gas fireplace warming up its industrial vibe. (1 Old Fulton St., Brooklyn, shakeshack.com) (Credit: DNA Architects)

The Lambs Club

The Lambs Club, Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's midtown restaurant,
The Lambs Club, Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's midtown restaurant, already has ambience in spades, but the 18th-century French limestone fireplace really makes it one of the city's coziest spots. (132 W. 44th St., Manhattan, thelambsclub.com) (Credit: The Lambs Club)

Tavern on the Green

Order up a borough-themed drink -- there's one
Order up a borough-themed drink -- there's one for all five, including the gin-based Bronx and rum-centric Staten Island -- at the bar, grab a classic bar snack like a giant soft pretzel baked beef meatball slides and cozy up on the leather couches near the fireplace. Dim lighting and the elegance of Central Park outside make this the perfect cold weather go-to. (67th Street and Central Park West, tavernonthegreen.com ) (Credit: Melissa Kravitz )

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

JIMMY at the James

Known for rowdy (and exclusive) pool parties in
Known for rowdy (and exclusive) pool parties in the warmer months, Jimmy's enclosed rooftop shifts gears during the cooler months to encourage cuddling up. Velvet seating in the candlelit room adds to the ambience. Specialty cocktails like All My Exes Live in Texas and Legal in Vermont are prepared with house-made syrups and bitters, freshly squeezed juices and herbs plucked from the hotel's organic garden. Reserve a spot in advance and relax in opulence. (15 Thompson St., Manhattan, jimmysoho.com) (Credit: HearthCabinet Ventless Fireplace)

The Writing Room

Cozy up with a good book (and/or good
Cozy up with a good book (and/or good company) and a meal at The Writing Room, formerly home to Upper East Side favorite Elaine's. Be sure to request a seat by the fire if making a reservation. (1703 Second Ave., Manhattan, thewritingroomnyc.com) (Credit: HearthCabinet Ventless Fireplace)

Gregory Hotel lobby bar

The Gregory Hotel's lobby boasts a grand fireplace
The Gregory Hotel's lobby boasts a grand fireplace with a gorgeous wood mantle near strategically placed leather couches. Between 7 and 11 a.m., there's complementary coffee and tea for guests, but if you bring your Sunday New York Times, we're betting no one will question your right to lounge there. (42 W. 35th St., Manhattan, thegregoryhotelnewyork.com) (Credit: Gregory Hotel)

New York Edition lobby bar

Luxury boutique hotel New York Edition may not
Luxury boutique hotel New York Edition may not be on the top of your mind for a relaxing drink, but don't let the tourists and luggage fool you. Cozy armchairs laden with (clean) faux-fur blankets offer an apres-ski ambience in front of the fireplace just steps from Madison Square Park. For an extra boost of warmth, go for El Chapo-Chino cocktail ($18), a warm caffeinated tequila drink, or the American Tea Party ($95), a hot toddy for four. (5 Madison Ave., Manhattan, editionhotels.com) (Credit: New York Edition)

Clover Club

Run by cocktail expert Julie Reiner, Clover Club
Run by cocktail expert Julie Reiner, Clover Club is a Boerum Hill cocktail bar and restaurant that's always packed with craft cocktail lovers. Divided into two rooms, the front boasts seating looking out onto Smith Street as well as an impressive bar, and the back features a chandelier, a coffered wooden ceiling, a charming fireplace and vintage furniture that bring to mind the sitting room in "Downton Abbey." When the wind is howling outside, snagging a spot in the backroom is like finding gold. (210 Smith St., Brooklyn, cloverclubny.com) (Credit: Clover Club via Facebook)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Angry Wade's

If you're looking for a classic dive-meets-college bar,
If you're looking for a classic dive-meets-college bar, Angry Wade's is the place, where you can shoot some pool and enjoy happy hour specials, free popcorn, dingy interiors and yes, a fireplace. Somehow all of the components come together flawlessly and make this one of the most convenient and undeniably charming bars in Brooklyn. It's been around for awhile now, unsurprisingly, despite rumors of its impending demise. (224 Smith St., Brooklyn, 718-488-7253) (Credit: Angry Wade's via Facebook)

The Fillmore Room

An old New York feel permeates this brick-walled
An old New York feel permeates this brick-walled restaurant that boasts five copper-hooded fireplaces. Warm up by the flames with a borough-themed cocktail like the Queens Park Swizzle ($15) or dig into hearty winter fare like the peppercorn-crusted New York strip steak with arugula ($38). (146 Tenth Ave., Manhattan, fillmoreroom.com ) (Credit: The Fillmore Room )

Bijan's Brooklyn

A cozy, artsy space in Boerum Hill, Bijan's
A cozy, artsy space in Boerum Hill, Bijan's dining room features a fireplace front and center. For dinner, order a Mediterranean mezze like roasted garlic eggplant ($6) and a lamb burger with sweet potato fries ($17). To drink, there are cocktails like the signature vodka-based Bijan (with pineapple juice, mint and elderflower) and wine. (81 Hoyt St., Brooklyn, bijansbrooklyn.com) (Credit: Bijans Brooklyn via Twitter)

Molly's Irish Pub and Restaurant Shebeen

This Gramercy bar has been around (on and
This Gramercy bar has been around (on and off) since 1895 and the wood-burning fireplace is original. It's an Irish pub through and through, with a sawdust-covered floor and a menu of traditional fare like Shepherd's pie, fish and chips and corned beef and cabbage. Kick back a few pints of Guinness while you're visiting. (287 Third Ave., Manhattan, mollysshebeen.com) (Credit: Molly's Shebeen)

Brendan's Bar & Grill

The midtown tavern in a historic space that
The midtown tavern in a historic space that once housed the Gregorian hotel through the '60s adds plenty of ambiance to any meal. The menu at Brendan's is a grab bag with some pub and Irish dishes thrown in. The wine list is respectable and you'll have a selection of draft and bottled beers if you dine here. (42 W. 35th St., Manhattan, brendansbar.com) (Credit: Brendan's Bar & Grill)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Art Bar

If you love the classic feel of the
If you love the classic feel of the West Village, you'll love Art Bar, which has been serving customers for more than 20 years. Green leather booths and bar chairs, overstuffed and comfy couches and a fireplace in the backroom -- what more can you ask for? The bar's happy hour features half off your draft beer, well drinks and house wine, and the kitchen stays open until 2 a.m. on weeknights, so it's never too late to order a guacamole and brie melt ($6.50) or a jumbo chili dog with cheese ($4). (52 Eighth Ave., Manhattan, artbar.com) (Credit: Art Bar via Facebook)

Black Mountain Wine House

Tucked away on a quiet corner of Carroll
Tucked away on a quiet corner of Carroll Gardens, this neighborhood favorite with a Vermont log cabin vibe is known for not only the working fireplace, but an extensive, rotating wine list, and the Adirondack chairs out front. It's the perfect place to escape after taking a crowded F train home from Manhattan. Unwind on a weekday before 6 p.m. with a three-wine blind tasting ($10), a $12 small plates of crostini, mac 'n' cheese with wild mushrooms, gruyere and truffle oil, or a bahn mi-inspired salad. (415 Union St., Brooklyn, blkmtnwinehouse.com) (Credit: Ryan Charles)