Ambience is everything during cuffing season.
As the cold months hit and the chill is powerful enough to keep even New Yorkers indoors, warmth and coziness reign supreme. But since we don't want to nest at home all season long, we give thanks to those restaurants and bars sporting the best kind of winter amenity: the fireplace.
Here are some spots where you can warm up your frosty fingers while dining and imbibing.
Shake Shack DUMBO
The Lambs Club
Tavern on the Green
ADVERTISEMENT
JIMMY at the James
The Writing Room
Gregory Hotel lobby bar
New York Edition lobby bar
Clover Club
ADVERTISEMENT
Angry Wade's
The Fillmore Room
Bijan's Brooklyn
Molly's Irish Pub and Restaurant Shebeen
Brendan's Bar & Grill
ADVERTISEMENT