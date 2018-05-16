Now you can sip that shake without guilt.

Shake Shack and all of Danny Meyer’s popular eateries are ditching plastic straws for environmentally-friendly ones, the restaurateur announced Tuesday via Twitter.

His Union Square Café posted that it is phasing out plastic straws, noting “8 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year.”

“The team here is excited to help take a small step towards protecting our environment by replacing them with a biodegradable alternative!” the cafe said in the tweet.

“One small step,” Meyer added while retweeting that message. “Planning to roll out biodegradable straws for all @USHGNYC restaurants in next weeks.”

An increasing number of restaurants in the city and across the nation are exploring the use of paper and biodegradable straws instead of plastic.

The Wildlife Conservation Society has stopped using plastic straws at the Bronx Zoo and in all its parks. It plans to swap out biodegradable utensils and straws for single-use plastics.

The nonprofit launched a new “Give a Sip” campaign that asks New Yorkers to take a pledge to stop using plastic straws.

WCS officials said more than 60 eateries and other organizations have promised to phase out the use of plastic straws.