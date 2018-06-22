Outdoor patios and rooftops have their charms, but there's nothing quite like dining by the water.

If you're looking to grab the best seat in the house, consider these restaurants.

Bierstrasse Located under the 12th Avenue viaduct in view of the Hudson, this Harlem beer garden comes courtesy of the team behind the nearby Grange Bar & Eatery. Boasting space for nearly 300 people, the spot features a two-story building as well as a 4,000-square-foot patio, armed with its own bar. Pair German beers (Krombacher, Erdinger and Spaten) with classic biergarten snacks (bratwursts, schnitzels and pretzels), and then head inside to shoot pool or catch the game on one of 21 TVs. 2346 12th Ave., bierstrassenyc.com

The Brooklyn Barge After a successful run at the tail end of summer 2015, this floating bar in Greenpoint reopened for the season at the end of May. Now, guests can enjoy rum punch and beers on tap while seated along the East River's edge. The barge itself features a horseshoe bar and several picnic tables, while the kitchen, housed in a red shipping container, dishes up pulled pork sliders, grilled fish tacos and crispy chicken sandwiches with kale slaw and Sriracha mayo. To further please Brooklynites, the spot even serves as a launch point for free kayaking as well as fishing and sailing lessons. 3 Milton St., Greenpoint, 929-337-7212, thebrooklynbarge.com

Grand Banks This oyster bar aboard the historic hand-built wooden schooner the Sherman Zwicker will transport you back to New York in the 19th century, when "oyster barges" lined the Manhattan waterfront. Find a fresh selection of East Coast and West Coast oysters, including a couple of varieties harvested around New York ($3-$4), and small plates of sea scallops, burrata and the like. Specialty cocktails ($15-$16), wine and craft beer are also on board. And you can see Lady Liberty from here. Pier 25, Hudson River Park, grandbanks.org

Pier 66 Maritime Bar & Grill You'll find this West Side destination for day drinking on the floating barge docked near West 26th Street. On deck, order up buckets of Corona beers, pitchers of white sangria and glasses of rosé, as well as classic bar foods -- smoked wings, burgers -- and seafood selections like fish 'n' chips and steamed littleneck clams. Moored alongside the barge is the Lightship Frying Pan, a historic steel vessel rescued from the bottom of Chesapeake Bay; explore it while waiting for a table to open up. 530 W. 26th St., 212-989-6363, pier66maritime.com

The Water Table You don't get any closer to the water than this. Described as a "New England tavern on the water," the World War II-era Yard Patrol boat is now a floating restaurant, serving three-course meals on Fridays and Saturdays as you circle the East River, down to the Statue of Liberty. Skyport Marina, 23rd Street and FDR Drive, thewatertablenyc.com

Battery Gardens Restaurant Get close to the harbor sights without stepping foot on a boat at this Battery Park establishment, located at the southernmost corner of the park along the water's edge. While you dine during lunch or dinner (or just settle in for day drinking at the beer garden) enjoy views of New York Harbor, including Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. If you're looking for a three-course meal, you have two prix fixe options, one priced at $45, the other at $65. A la carte dishes cover a lot of seafood territory, from Manhattan clam chowder ($10) to wood oven-roasted octopus salad ($22) to miso-glazed Chilean sea bass ($40). 1 Battery Park, 212-809-5508, batterygardens.com

Beaubourg The outdoor terrace of this restaurant at Le District, the French food hall and marketplace at Brookfield Place, offers views of the Hudson River. Beaubourg is named after an artistic neighborhood in Paris full of cafés and patios. Start your day off here with a French breakfast of cafe au lait, baguette, jam, fruit and orange juice ($12). For lunch and dinner, there's plenty of "fruits de mer" and cheese platters to share with the table, as well as entrees such as lemon fettuccine ($26) and hanger steak with asparagus, fingerling potatoes and bearnaise sauce ($36). 225 Liberty St., 212-981-8588, ledistrict.com

The River Cafe The historic and well-loved River Cafe was forced to close after superstorm Sandy but reopened to much fanfare in 2014. The perfectly located restaurant, directly under the Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn Bridge Park, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. It has a Michelin star, is loved by critics and the restaurant even claims the term "free-range chicken" was first used by chef Larry Forgione at the restaurant. Michelin inspectors praise the wild shrimp appetizer, served with spring white asparagus and a citrus Maltaise sauce, the crabcake dressed up with uni vinaigrette and the dark chocolate marquise topped with a replica of the nearby bridge. A three-course menu will cost you a pretty penny, $138 per head. 1 Water Street, Brooklyn, 718-522-5200,therivercafe.com

La Marina Travel all the way uptown to this 75,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge on the Hudson River for an al fresco dining experience complete with a beach. House favorites from chef Lucy Puca's kitchen include spicy chicken lollipops with blue cheese dressing ($13) and a Boca de Yuma fish sandwich served on a King's Hawaiian roll with cole slaw and french fries ($18). La Marina hosts DJ'd events on weekends, so it's the perfect place to party on a clear summer night. 348 Dyckman St., 212 567 6300, lamarinanyc.com

Vetro Vetro primarily functions as a private events space for weddings and other special occasions, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a classy Italian meal of risotto pescatore ($15) and pork osso bucco ($24) on the outdoor waterfront patio, or hit up the rooftop lounge for a glass of chianti or pinot grigio and panoramic views of the nearby Jamaica Bay. For the fancy folks who own boats, there's a marina for docking. 164-49 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach, 718-843-8387, vetronyc.com

Pier A This historic New York City landmark, established in 1886 as the headquarters for the New York Harbor Police and Department of Docks, opened to the public for the first time in nearly 130 years in 2015. The three-story pier features four spaces created by the partners behind the ever-popular cocktail bar Dead Rabbit: the Long Hall, a nautical-themed bar surrounded by an outdoor promenade with dining tables; the Oyster Bar, offering draft pints, bottles of craft beer, house cocktails and views over the Hudson River; the Commissioner's Bar, sporting teak walls, aperitif-forward cocktails, a big selection of Champagnes and an intimate balcony with views of the harbor and the river; and BlackTail at Pier A, a space that channels the American-expats bars in Cuba during Prohibition. When you get hungry, we recommend ordering just-shucked oysters on the half-shell, a plate of lobster and clam poutine ($22) and some cornbread ($4). Hudson River and Battery Park, piera.com