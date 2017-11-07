Enter the 36 flavors.

Fans of Wu-Tang Clan will soon have a chance to dine together while being serenaded by none other than Ghostface Killah himself, thanks to an upcoming event at a Brooklyn restaurant.

Han Dynasty is partnering with Dogfish Head Brewery and Founders Brewing Company to host a Wu-Tang-inspired dinner — complete with 36 flavors in 20 dishes — at their DeKalb Avenue location on Monday, Nov. 20.

The event was conceived at one of Han Dynasty’s original locations in Philadelphia in 2014, according to manager Kevin Liang. Word of the hip-hop themed feast reached an unidentified member of Wu-Tang Clan, who quickly reached out to owner Han Chiang and said, “Hey, how are you going to do a Wu-Tang dinner without us?"

“So they came in, Han met them and they collaborated [on] the dinner,” Liang said. “Han’s always been a big fan of Wu-Tang.”

The 36-flavored smorgasbord was inspired by the album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).” Wu-Tang formed in Staten Island in the early 1990s.

While the music is an obvious point of emphasis, Han Dynasty designed the evening’s courses specifically to match the flavors of Dogfish Head and Founders’ brews.

“We usually pair the food up with the beer, to make sure you taste certain things in both the food and the beer,” Liang said.

Han Dynasty expanded into New York City about four years ago, launching their first city restaurant in the East Village. Two-and-a-half years ago they opened a second location on the West Side, and this October opened the Fort Greene location which is hosting the Nov. 20 event. The following night, Ghostface will perform at Han Dynasty’s Old City location in Philadelphia on Nov. 21.

The Brooklyn location will seat up to 85 for the dinner show, and while reservations just opened Tuesday morning Liang said there were around 10 confirmed spots taken by the afternoon.

Tickets for the event are $185, and must be purchased in advance. To reserve your seat inquire at handynastybrooklyn@gmail.com