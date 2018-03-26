Come see the Bronx Bombers this season and make sure to bring your Bambino-sized appetite.

Yankee Stadium is packed with out-of-the-cracker-jack-box food options, from logo waffles and egg creams to bacon-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches. Plus, there are plenty of new vendors making their debut this season.

New for 2018: steak and rotisserie chicken specialties, Hawaiian-inspired ballpark grub, decadent milkshakes at Grand Slam Shakes and more.

The Bombers’ crosstown rivals, The Mets, have already turned Citi Field into a foodie paradise of sorts, offering dishes from the hottest chefs and buzz-worthy desserts.

Here are some of the stadium’s highlights, starting with the newest options:

Taquitos Want easy-to-munch Mexican fare? The newest Taquitos stand offers several "cups," including a "Black Bean Taquito Cup" pictured above, that stuffs spiced black beans into a hand-rolled taquito, served with chili con queso and pico de gallo. For the meat lovers, the stand also offers up a similar item with braised chicken. Where: Section 127

Noodle Bowl Stand Mixing traditional American fare with Asian-inspired flavors, the newest addition to Yankee Stadium dining boasts bacon cheeseburger crispy dumplings, with a side of pickles and Thousand Island dressing; and the "General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich," including a fried chicken patty infused with a sweet, tangy glaze reminiscent of the Chinese staple, topped with Sriracha slaw on a sesame seed bun. Where: Section 127

Rotisserie Chicken and Steak Stand A new stand serving flat iron steak and rotisserie-style half chicken over a bed of shoestring fries promises gourmet game-time grub for those so inclined. Visitors looking for a more conventional option can grab the charbroiled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, which keeps the menu rooted in traditional stadium-dining fare. Where: Section 105

King's Hawaiian The national bakery and restaurant chain that began as a small sweet bread shop in Hawaii introduces traditional Hawaiian twists on game day staples. Pictured above is the Sweet Pineapple BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich, with red cabbage slaw infused with soy sauce on the famed King's Hawaiian bun. Other offerings include a split top hot dog with BBQ brisket, macaroni salad and pepper jack cheese; pork nachos with pineapple and sweet BBQ sauce; and a crispy chicken sandwich doused in the restaurant's very own Big Island Lava BBQ sauce with pickle chips on a toasted bun. Where: Sections 105 and 334

Yankee Stadium Grand Slam Shakes The new milkshake stand hits a home run with milky, gooey goodness dressed up in huge glasses with the Yankees' logo. Two vanilla-based shakes go all out with layers of cotton candy, churros, Cracker Jacks drizzled with caramel in the "Pinstripe," and "Celebration," which boasts birthday cake frosting and mini vanilla cupcakes on top. For the chocolate lovers, "Smore's" with toasted marshmallows, candy-coated pretzels and a graham cracker dust does the trick, and so does the decadent "Chocolate All-Star," which pulls out all the stops with a chocolate chip cookie, fudge brownie, M&Ms and crushed Oreos piled on top. Where: Section 125

Mighty Quinn’s The joint with spots in Brooklyn and Manhattan brought its barbecue eats to the stadium last year with offerings, like these seasoned brisket sandwiches, as well as chicken wings and pulled pork. Try a side of Dirty Fries, which are topped with chopped burned ends, chili-lime sauce and red onions. Where: Section 133, 214 and 320A

Lobel’s Drop by the Lobel's stand for a comfort food mashup, like this Meatloaf Burger. It's topped off with crispy onions and cheese just like mom used to make. Lobel's fries topped with prime steak, and russet potatoes covered in homemade gravy as well as a hickory molasses chicken sandwich are also making a comeback after first being introduced in 2017. Where: Section 134 and 321

Frank’s RedHot Terrace and Toyota Terrace Spice up your game day with a trip to Frank's RedHot Terrace. Try the Chicken Diablo sandwich topped with a touch of blue cheese to cool your taste buds. Also on the menu: Yankee Dingers, miniburgers served on potato buns, and Fresh Hot Baos, Chinese buns with a variety of toppings. Where: Near sections 238 and 202

Bareburger The newest addition to the organic burger chain's already extensive menu includes another vegan menu item - "Beyond Sausage," a vegan sausage topped with pickled jalapeños and caramelized onions on a pretzel roll. Another vegan-friendly menu option, a black bean burger called The Guadulupe, will make a reappearance this year. Try the recurring meaty options too -- El Matador, topped with pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and pico de gallo, The Standard or the SoCal burgers. Where: Section 132

Batter’s Eye Deck Want a fabulous view with your eats? Drop by the Batter's Eye Deck to try one (or more) of four menu options, including this Caramelized Onion French Dip sandwich, a rotisserie-roasted prime rib sub topped with melted Swiss and onions, dipped in French onion soup. The Mutz, a mozzarella sandwich with mixed veggies, smoked turkey legs and a double cheeseburger are also on the menu. Where: Center Field

Triple Play Grill The Triple Play Stand was new to the stadium in 2016. The stand sells impressive burgers like this one, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), made with custom-blended beef, bacon, pastrami, American cheese and a special GOAT sauce. Where: Section 205 and 321