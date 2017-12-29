Despite dire prognostications about the future of cinema, a lot of great movies were released in 2017.
The best evidence of that fact is that excellent films ranging from “Get Out” to “The Disaster Artist,” “Faces Places” and “Foxtrot” couldn’t even make the cut for our list of the best 10 we watched this year.
Use this as a weekend movie marathon guide.
1. ‘The Florida Project’
2. ‘Dunkirk’
3. ‘Dawson City: Frozen Time’
ADVERTISEMENT
4. ‘The Post’
5. ‘Menashe’
6. ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
7. ‘Stronger’
8. ‘Personal Shopper’
ADVERTISEMENT