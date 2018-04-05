LATEST PAPER
Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend Charly DeFrancesco at West Village Chipotle

Classy choice of setting, Marc.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, right, proposed to his

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, right, proposed to his boyfriend, Charly DeFrancesco, at a West Village Chipotle.

By Nicole Levy
When traditionalists propose at a restaurant, they choose a white-tablecloth kind of establishment and ask the waiter to deliver the ring to the table in a flute of champagne.

When Marc Jacobs does it, he recruits a flash mob to dance to Prince’s “Kiss” at a Manhattan Chipotle.

A video posted to the fashion designer’s Instagram account early Wednesday morning (aka National Burrito Day) captures the choreographed performance at the Mexican fast-food chain at 504 Avenue of the Americas and Jacobs bending on one knee in front of longtime boyfriend Charly “Char” DeFrancesco to pop the big question.

DeFrancesco, a model and maker of “bougie” candles, is seen accepting the proposal and hugging his new fiancé.

“GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!!” he writes in a post on his own Instagram account.

We just hope Jacobs, whose net worth is estimated to be $100 million, springs for some classier eats at the wedding.

