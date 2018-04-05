EntertainmentCelebrities Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend Charly DeFrancesco at West Village Chipotle Classy choice of setting, Marc. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, right, proposed to his boyfriend, Charly DeFrancesco, at a West Village Chipotle. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Updated April 5, 2018 2:04 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email When traditionalists propose at a restaurant, they choose a white-tablecloth kind of establishment and ask the waiter to deliver the ring to the table in a flute of champagne. When Marc Jacobs does it, he recruits a flash mob to dance to Prince’s “Kiss” at a Manhattan Chipotle. A video posted to the fashion designer’s Instagram account early Wednesday morning (aka National Burrito Day) captures the choreographed performance at the Mexican fast-food chain at 504 Avenue of the Americas and Jacobs bending on one knee in front of longtime boyfriend Charly “Char” DeFrancesco to pop the big question. DeFrancesco, a model and maker of “bougie” candles, is seen accepting the proposal and hugging his new fiancé. “GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!!” he writes in a post on his own Instagram account. We just hope Jacobs, whose net worth is estimated to be $100 million, springs for some classier eats at the wedding. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Nicole has been on the food and drink beat at amNY.com since May 2017. She previously worked at DNAinfo and POLITICO New York. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.