When traditionalists propose at a restaurant, they choose a white-tablecloth kind of establishment and ask the waiter to deliver the ring to the table in a flute of champagne.

When Marc Jacobs does it, he recruits a flash mob to dance to Prince’s “Kiss” at a Manhattan Chipotle.

A video posted to the fashion designer’s Instagram account early Wednesday morning (aka National Burrito Day) captures the choreographed performance at the Mexican fast-food chain at 504 Avenue of the Americas and Jacobs bending on one knee in front of longtime boyfriend Charly “Char” DeFrancesco to pop the big question.

DeFrancesco, a model and maker of “bougie” candles, is seen accepting the proposal and hugging his new fiancé.

“GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!!” he writes in a post on his own Instagram account.

We just hope Jacobs, whose net worth is estimated to be $100 million, springs for some classier eats at the wedding.