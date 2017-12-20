Hockey fans may soon be gaga for Goo Goo Dolls, as they are slated to perform at the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field.

The band will play some of their biggest hits at the outdoor game between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres on New Year’s Day.

Fans can expect to hear renditions of songs such as “Iris,” “Name,” “Slide” and “Black Balloon” during the game’s first intermission.

The faceoff is almost sold out, but you can still grab remaining tickets at ticketmaster.com. If you can’t make the game — and concert — in person, part of the show will be televised on NBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Goo Goo Dolls will be joined by other performers, which are expected to be announced soon.

The band has received four Grammy Award nominations and released 10 studio albums since they were founded in 1986.