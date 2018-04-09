Madison Square Garden might be the core of the city's music scene, but down the steps into Brooklyn basements and tucked away in Village lofts there has been hidden rock and roll gems in New York since music first crossed the Hudson.

From Queens to Coney Island, every night of the week brings the sounds of up-and-comers, returning rockers, or your new favorite four-piece playing out of a Bushwick studio.

And if that all might seem underwhelming, we’ve got you covered. Here are four bands you should get to know — or revisit all over again — before they hit New York City.

Hurray for the Riff Raff

The voice of Alynda Segarra — the face, songwriting force, and founder of Hurray for the Riff Raff — is a mixture of the grit of her native Bronx and the soul of New Orleans, the town she settled in by 18. The singer-songwriter’s latest with the Riff Raff name, “The Navigator,” is Ziggy Stardust by way of Santana, a poetic and personal concept album tinged all the way through by Segarra’s Puerto Rican roots. Hearing it live is an experience. (Murmrr Theatre, April 14).

Song To Stream: “St. Roch Blues”

Franz Ferdinand

If you were within 10 miles of a radio in 2004, you know it was near impossible to escape Franz Ferdinand’s riff-tastic “Take Me Out,” the catchy single that earned this band out of Scotland international acclaim. But trust us, the dance-punk Glaswegians, featuring Alex Kapranos, have only been grinding since, perfecting their blend of toe-tapping and guitar shredding. Their latest, “Always Ascending,” is danceable indie rock at its finest. (Brooklyn Steel, April 15 & 16)

Song To Stream: “Take Me Out”

The Suffers

This Gulf Coast soul group, fronted by Kam Franklin, is so delightfully groovy, it’s strange to think they broke into the mainstream thanks to an appearance on USA’s dour and dark drama “Mr. Robot.” But The Suffers are anything but robotic. Merging everything from horn-heavy New Orleans jazz to reggae jams, this crew boasts a sound as large as their lineup (eight strong, at last count). (Baby’s All Right, April 21)

Song To Stream: “Gwan”

Minus the Bear

Seattle’s often breezy, always progressive Minus the Bear, with singer/guitarist Jake Snider, is touring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band’s third studio album, “Planet of Ice.” A group always looking to reinvent themselves, “Planet Of Ice” marked a moody, Pink Floyd-influenced phase of maturation for the band. Like everything they do, it also straight-up rocked. A decade later, at least that much is still the same. (Warsaw, April 26)

Song To Stream: “Throwin’ Shapes”