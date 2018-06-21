On Monday, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber made a guest appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as Corden presented “Crosswalk the Musical,” in which he performed (in full costume and with ensemble support) songs from “Evita,” “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The 10-minute segment was filled in the traffic-filled streets of London, with Lloyd Webber watching from above in a crane.

St. Ann’s Warehouse to present migrant camp drama

St. Ann’s Warehouse in Downtown Brooklyn will present the U.S. premiere of “The Jungle,” a new English drama directed by Stephen Daldry (“Billy Elliot,” “The Crown”) about a makeshift, under-resourced refugee camp in Calais, France (which was later demolished by the government) and how refugees from Middle Eastern and African nations created a self-governing society there. Previews will begin in early December.

‘Lifespan of a Fact’ to have Broadway’s first all-female design team

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” the Broadway-bound play starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, will have the first all-female design team (including scenic, costume, lighting, sound and projection design) in Broadway history. The play (which begins previews at Studio 54 on Sept. 20) explores how an essay about a teenage suicide undergoes fact-checking and leads to a debate over taking liberties with the truth.

‘Normal Heart’ sequel to receive one-night reading

“The Destiny of Me,” a little-known sequel to “The Normal Heart” by playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer, will receive a one-night-only reading on June 25 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village to benefit Off-Broadway’s The New Group. The cast will include Mark Ruffalo (who starred in the HBO film version of “The Normal Heart”), Ellen Barkin (who appeared in the recent Broadway revival of “The Normal Heart”), Lee Pace (who is in the current Broadway revival of “Angels in America”), Eric Bogosian and Edie Falco.

Dramatists Guild criticizes Tony Awards broadcast

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (“I Am My Own Wife”), in his capacity as president of the Dramatists Guild of America, has released an open letter to CBS criticizing the treatment of playwrights, composers and lyricists during the Tony Awards. Wright cites the omissions during the television broadcast of the Tony Award for Best Score and playwright Jack Thorne’s (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) acceptance speech.

