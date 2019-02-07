Has MTV pulled 'Made in Staten Island?' Critics hope so

Critics of MTV’s “Made in Staten Island” applauded this week when the borough-based reality show mysteriously disappeared from TV listings, while the series’ social media platforms remained silent.

“The show being pulled from its time slot is great news and hopefully an indication that perhaps MTV executives are getting the message that the promotion of stereotypes and the slandering of a community is just poor taste and not a good business model to follow,” wrote Joe Maniscalco, the creator of a Change.org petition against the series.

The fate of the program remains unclear. MTV hasn’t announced its cancellation, but the show isn’t currently scheduled for future airings, either. The network didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The murky status of “Made in Staten Island” left fans upset, with many voicing confusion on Twitter after the show’s usual 10 p.m. time slot was replaced by “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” on Feb. 4.

“I feel so sad without watching #MadeinStatenIsland,” said one Twitter user. “but I know you guys always have something awesome for us miss you guys come back soon.”

While the official social media platforms for the show have gone quiet since Jan. 28, one of the show’s stars, Dennie Augustine, 20, responded to a fan’s concerns via a picture on Twitter with the caption “will be back soon.

"Everybody just stay in tune with MTV, the show didn’t get taken off,” she posted. “We got somethin in store. Love you all guys @statenislandmtv.”

Critics had targeted the show, which chronicles the lives of a group of youths trying to stay away from the street life, even before it aired. Staten Island residents and city officials – including City Councilman Joseph C. Borelli and Mayor Bill de Blasio — have criticized the show for perpetuating Italian-American stereotypes and glorifying the mob.

The Change.org petition, titled “Cancel MTV's Made in Staten Island or remove the borough's name from the title,” has almost reached its goal, with 9,300 of 10,000 signatures as of Feb. 7.

“A show like this demeans what it is to be from Staten Island,” reads the petition. “...[the show] is built on the premise that kids from Staten Island all grow up surrounded by the mafia in their lives; this is far from the truth. If anything these kids are growing up in the opioid epidemic that is taking the lives of their friends and family, they are suffering the breakdown of traditional family values.”

In an update to the petition posted Feb. 6, Maniscalco urged Staten Island residents to send in a short video of their experiences “growing up in the borough we love. It may even be chosen to ve [sic] featured in our video response to MTV.”