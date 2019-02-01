“Manifest” fans: This is your chance to (possibly) find out more about what happened on the mysterious Flight 828.

We’re giving away a pair of tickets for you and a friend to attend a panel discussion and special episode preview screening of NBC’s newest New York City-set drama.

Actors Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, who play siblings Michaela and Ben Stone, among others, are set to sit down and discuss the series’ supernatural mysteries at the Paley Center on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A with the leading cast members and creative team led by moderator Al Roker will follow an advance preview screening of the Feb. 11 episode.

The event comes ahead of the series’ first season finale, set for Feb. 18, which is expected to fill in some of the gaps involving the disappearance of Montego Air Flight 828.

The debut season of “Manifest” picks up with the flight landing in New York five years after its departure from Jamaica. Not one of the 191 passengers have aged a bit, but they quickly discover they’ve somehow acquired supernatural abilities. Nearing its finale, fans are still left to wonder why the flight disappeared, how the passengers are connected and who — or what — is to blame.

Newsday critic Verne Gay describes the series as “This Is Us” with a taste of “Lost,” which will more than likely pique your interest alone.

You can purchase your own tickets to the Paley Center event ($44 each) at paleycenter.org/2019-manifest.