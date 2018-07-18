Off-Broadway’s “Me the People” returns this summer with another President Donald Trump-themed production.

You could consider “Me the People: Fire and Fury Edition,” opening July 24, a sequel to the 2017 musical that found its laughs by dissecting White House happenings during Trump’s first 100 days in office. The original parody, by writer Nancy Holson, closed last September after more than 70 performances over the course of five months at the Triad Theater.

This time, the musical is fired up and ready to help New Yorkers “laugh through their tears.”

“The new ‘Fire and Fury Edition’ brings the comedy up to date, featuring everything that’s happened since Inauguration Day in a breathless jaunt through the last 1 year, 177 days (and counting),” a news release reads.

The production promises a comical analysis of the presidency through the eyes of the late father of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud, mockery of Trump’s Twitter feed and commentary on real-time “White House chaos.” Jabs at Trump’s cabinet members, Jared Kushner, Sarah Huckabee Sanders or others are not off limits.

“Fire and Fury” is set for a run at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W. 42nd St.) through Nov. 6, the date of the 2018 midterm election.

The parody stars actresses Aiesha Dukes and Mia Weinberger, who appeared in the original production. Rounding out the cast is Ashley Leon, Joe Marx, Jimmy Robertson and Vanessa Robinson, who are all new to the Off-Broadway scene.

“Fire and Fury” — which has no direct connection to the book by Michael Wolff, in case you were wondering — joins a growing list of plays, scripts, books and more produced in response to Trump’s presidency, including Michael Moore’s 2017 Broadway production “The Terms of My Surrender.”

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For tickets ($35) and more information, visit MeThePeopleMusical.com.