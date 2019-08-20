It'll be game over on New Year's Eve for one of Times Square's most popular venues.

The PlayStation Theater announced Tuesday on Twitter that it will close at the end of the year with four shows by the Disco Biscuits from Dec. 27-31. Variety broke the news of the theater's closure earlier in the day.

The 2,100-seat venue, which has gone by the names the Nokia Theatre and Best Buy Theater, has hosted numerous big acts over the years, including U2 and Samantha Bee.

AEG Live, the parent company of its owner The Bowery Presents, didn't immediately return calls for comment. The Times Square Alliance, the Business Improvement District which maintains the area, declined to comment about the news.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The @Disco_Biscuits will play the final 4 shows at PlayStation Theater on Dec. 27, 28 (late show), 30 (late show) + 31 in a New Year’s Run 🎄🕺 tickets go on sale Friday, Aug 23 at 10am >> pic.twitter.com/dCc71d1z8z https://t.co/nlBWnc2hTe — PlayStation Theater (@PlayStationThtr) Aug 232, 2019

The theater, which shares space with MTV and Viacom's offices, was originally the Loews Astor Plaza, which was open between 1974 and 2004. The venue reopened in 2005 as the Nokia Theatre and included an 85-foot-long LED high-definition screen, one of the biggest in Times Square.

Although its days are numbered, the theater continues to host shows. Comedian Craig Ferguson is slated to perform on Oct. 13 and Cypress Hill is offering up its "Haunted Hill" Halloween show on Oct. 25, according to the theater's schedule.