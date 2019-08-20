Entertainment PlayStation Theater in NYC will close this December The PlayStation Theater will be closing at the end of the year. Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated August 20, 2019 5:22 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email It'll be game over on New Year's Eve for one of Times Square's most popular venues. The PlayStation Theater announced Tuesday on Twitter that it will close at the end of the year with four shows by the Disco Biscuits from Dec. 27-31. Variety broke the news of the theater's closure earlier in the day. The 2,100-seat venue, which has gone by the names the Nokia Theatre and Best Buy Theater, has hosted numerous big acts over the years, including U2 and Samantha Bee. AEG Live, the parent company of its owner The Bowery Presents, didn't immediately return calls for comment. The Times Square Alliance, the Business Improvement District which maintains the area, declined to comment about the news. The theater, which shares space with MTV and Viacom's offices, was originally the Loews Astor Plaza, which was open between 1974 and 2004. The venue reopened in 2005 as the Nokia Theatre and included an 85-foot-long LED high-definition screen, one of the biggest in Times Square. Although its days are numbered, the theater continues to host shows. Comedian Craig Ferguson is slated to perform on Oct. 13 and Cypress Hill is offering up its "Haunted Hill" Halloween show on Oct. 25, according to the theater's schedule. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.