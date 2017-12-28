Grammy Award-winning pop star Shakira has again postponed her El Dorado concert tour, which included a Madison Square Garden stop, due to a hemorrhaged vocal cord.

“Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 40, posted Wednesday on her official website and social media accounts.

On Nov. 7, Shakira had said that due to strained vocal cords, she could not kick off the tour the following day in Cologne, Germany, as scheduled, and planned to begin it instead in Paris on Nov. 10. She later posted an update saying doctors were advising continued vocal rest. On Nov. 14, the singer confirmed the issue was “a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord.”

“Thankfully,” Shakira said Wednesday, “I am so relieved and happy to share with you that I will be getting back on the road in June 2018 with my El Dorado World Tour in Europe, and the US, with Latin America dates to be announced soon.”

Her Madison Square Garden show, originally scheduled for Jan. 17, is now set for Aug. 10, the venue said.

“Chantaje,” off Shakira’s 11th studio album, “El Dorado,” has been certified 16X Platinum sales by the RIAA.