Investigators were looking into the death of a 3-year-old Queens girl on Tuesday who was apparently the victim of abuse, a police source said.

The little girl, Bella Edwards, was found unconscious in her Seaside home on Beach 105 Street at about 6 p.m. Monday. She had suffered trauma consistent with abuse, a source said.

Bella’s stepfather was a person of interest in the case, and investigators were talking to family members, a source said.

Bella's mother, Shamikaa Gonzalez, wrote that the little girl "was loved by everyone and shared so many funny memories" in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

"Bella, I'm so sorry I wasn't there to protect you. This feels like a bad dream I can't wake up from," Gonzalez wrote.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and performed CPR, but were unable to revive the little girl. Bella was later pronounced dead at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, police said.

No charges had been filed by Tuesday morning, police said. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.