Airbnb is soaring in the Big Apple this holiday season.

The company reported this week that more people are booked in an Airbnb listing for Christmas week than ever before.

More than 41,900 guests are expected to stay at one of the NYC properties listed on the site from Dec. 22 to 25, according to Airbnb.

Manhattan is pulling in the most with 20,400 expected guests. Brooklyn has the second highest number of guests for those days at 15,470.

It’s Queens, however, that saw the highest growth rate — 125 percent more visitors booked there than the same period in 2015.

When it comes to international guests, Buenos Aires and Paris are sending the most, followed by Sydney and Melbourne, London, and Seoul, according to Airbnb.

New Yorkers have been booking quite a few places themselves — which an Airbnb spokeswoman said is possibly to accommodate family (since city apartments don’t tend to be extended-relative friendly).

Boston, Washington, and Los Angeles are the largest inbound markets after NYC, according to the company.