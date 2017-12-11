Akayed Ullah was taken into custody after police say he detonated a pipe bomb inside the subway station under the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning.

The explosion, which happened at about 7:20 a.m., injured Ullah and three other people, officials said.

Here’s what we know so far about Ullah, according to a police source:

He’s originally from Bangladesh

The 27-year-old who currently lives in Brooklyn is originally from Bangladesh, a police source said. He has been in the country for seven years, the source said.

He had the device strapped to his body

Ullah strapped the device, described by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as “low-tech,” to his body with velcro and zip ties, according to John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

It was unclear whether the device went off prematurely or intentionally, a police source said.

He made statements about ISIS

According to a police source, Ullah made statements to law enforcement indicating that he carried out the attack for ISIS. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill confirmed he made some statements, but did not specify what he said.

With Anthony M. DeStefano