A road rage dispute in Brooklyn turned deadly Thursday night when a man was dragged for two blocks by a vehicle, the NYPD said.

A white van and another vehicle crashed near 65th Street and Third Avenue in Bay Ridge around 9:15 p.m., police said. Immediately following the minor accident, the 55-year-old driver of the van began to argue with a 65-year-old man who was a passenger in the second vehicle driven by his wife, they added.

The 65-year-old walked in front of the van and was struck when the driver accelerated to leave the scene, police said. The dispute ended abruptly when the victim got caught under the van causing him to be dragged for blocks, cops said.

The driver stopped at the intersection of 67th Street and Third Avenue, where first responders removed the victim from under the van, cops said.

The 65-year-old, identified as Brooklyn resident Gavriel Mardaknayevy, was taken to Lutheran Medical Center for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The vehicle is currently being held for an ongoing investigation.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending, police said.