News NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen, killed by friendly fire, to be laid to rest in Monroe NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen was fatally shot early Sunday while attempting to arrest a suspect in the Bronx. Photo Credit: Composite: NYPD; James Carbone By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated October 1, 2019 1:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed by friendly fire during a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx Sunday, will be laid to rest this week. Mulkeen, of Yorktown Heights, New York, was shot twice by fellow officers after a man they had chased down appeared to be reaching for a gun, Commissioner James O’Neill said. The suspect, identified as Antonio Williams, ran from the officers when they attempted to question him near the Edenwald Houses NYCHA complex, an area that has seen a recent uptick in gang activity and shootings, O’Neill said. Williams also was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Mulkeen, 33, had served with the NYPD for more than six years and was assigned to the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit. He was the second cop this year to be killed by friendly fire. “Mulkeen clearly had such a long and productive career ahead of him,” O'Neill said. “He had made about 270 arrests so far in his career, the majority of them being felony arrests and a large number of which involved taking illegal guns off the streets.” Here are the details of Mulkeen’s wake and funeral mass: Wake When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Homes (117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950) Funeral mass When: Friday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. Where: Sacred Heart Church (26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950) By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.