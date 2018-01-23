A street will be named after the Army private who died saving others in the historic Bronx apartment fire in Decmeber, a councilman said.

Emmanuel Mensah, 28, was one of the 13 victims of the fatal fire in a Belmont apartment building on Prospect Avenue on Dec. 28, 2017.

Mensah, who was home for the holidays after boot camp, rescued multiple people as the fire tore through the five-story building, his family said. He died trying to save more people.

To honor Mensah, the corner of 187th Street and Prospect Avenue will be named after him, Bronx Councilman Ritchie Torres announced Monday, standing next to Mensah’s father.

“The purpose of recording history is to never forget, and we will record the name of your son so that his heroism in our darkest moment need not be forgotten and is memorialized forever in the identity and history of our neighborhood,” Torres said.

Today, I annnounced that there will be a street renamed after Private Emmanuel Mensah, the solidier who gave his life trying to rescue families from the burning apartment building in Belmont. pic.twitter.com/SftSRT4eTP — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 23, 2018

More than $300,000 was also raised by the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, blocks from where the deadly blaze happened, to help the families of the victims, Torres said.