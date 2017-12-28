Two teens were shot, one fatally, outside a Bronx catering hall early Thursday morning, police said.

The 16- and 17-year-old boys were leaving a party at Maestro’s Caterers on Bronxdale Avenue, between Kinsella Street and Van Nest Avenue, at about 12:25 a.m. in a large crowd, police said.

Investigators believe there was an argument that led to gunfire, but it wasn’t clear if the teens were directly involved or if they were bystanders.

The 16-year-old was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The 17-year-old was shot in the arm and was in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.