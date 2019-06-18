LATEST PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
News

Trump doubles down on Central Park 5 after vindication: 'They admitted their guilt'

President Donald Trump refused Tuesday to apologize for

President Donald Trump refused Tuesday to apologize for smearing the now-vindicated Central Park Five. Trump, in the 1980s, paid for newspaper ads calling for the execution of the five innocent men. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com
Print

Seventeen years after DNA evidence concluded that the Central Park Five were not responsible for the brutal beating and rape of Trisha Meili in 1989, President Donald Trump told reporters he is not sure of their innocence.

“They admitted their guilt,” Trump said outside of the White House on Tuesday in response to a question from CNN’s April Ryan. “If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should have never of settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that.”

Trump’s disbelief that Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise are innocent is not new. Within a few days of the then teenagers’ arrests, Trump purchased full-page ads in several newspapers calling on the state to “bring back the death penalty and bring back our police!”

“I want to hate these muggers and murderers. They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes,” he said in the ad. “.. I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them. I am looking to punish them.”

The exonerated men in the case claim that Trump has yet to apologize for his ad and his continuous accusations claiming they are guilty. While campaigning for the presidency in 2016, he told CNN’s Miguel Marquez that the accused “admitted they were guilty” — despite investigations showing they were coerced to do so.

“The police doing the original investigation say they were guilty,” he said in the statement. “The fact that the case was settled with so much evidence against them is outrageous. And the woman, so badly injured, will never be the same.”

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

For 15 months, the castle has been closed Central Park puts finishing touches on Belvedere Castle
The theater world will come together for a Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
While it's not on the Fourth of July The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks
Grand Marshall Ricky Martin waves to spectators lining See scenes from this year's Puerto Rican Day Parade
Gay rights activists representing the Lesbian and Gay A look back at the Pride March through the decades
The highway redesign in Hunts Point is going Highway redesign in Hunts Point raises concern for community members