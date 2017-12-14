A 110-foot mural depicting the historic streets of Chelsea has been saved from demolition.

City Councilman Corey Johnson announced Wednesday evening that the 1954 Julien Binford mural, “A Memory of 14th Street and 6th Avenue,” which was inside the former HSBC bank at that location, has been preserved. Gemini Rosemont, the building site’s developer, received concerned feedback from community residents, and word evenentually made its way to Binford’s family. His family safely removed the mural this week from the bank’s walls, and placed it in storage.

“This victory would not have been possible without the passionate dedication of engaged community advocacy,” Johnson said in a statement.

Binford’s painting on canvas depicts a bustling 19th century city scene complete with horse-drawn carriages, crowds dressed in vintage garb and a marching band.

“Each generation builds on the accomplishments of those that came before. As New York leads the way into the future, it is crucial that we value the legacy of the generations who preceded us,” Johnson said.