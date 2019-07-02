Roughly 150 New Yorkers gathered at two emotional Close the Camps rallies on Tuesday, demanding that Congress put an end to immigrant detention centers.

The protests, part of more than 180 happening nationwide, took place at Middle Collegiate Church in Manhattan and Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s office in Brooklyn.

The groups called on Congress to close all immigrant detention centers, reunite separated families and for government to cease spending on detention and deportations.

Outside Maloney’s office, protesters signed a thank you note to the representative for visiting a detention facility. Around 40 people signed the note, which also asks that Maloney continue to fight against the facilities.

John Alvaro, 34, who lives around the corner from the congresswoman’s office, said protesting was essential for sticking up for his father, a political asylum seeker from Cuba, and his 3-year-old daughter.

“It’s inexcusable. It’s inhuman,” he said. After seeing a viral image of a dead father and daughter washed up on the shore of the Rio Grande, he said he had to explain the current state of immigration to his daughter.

“I had to tell my daughter that right now people who look like her papi are being seen as less than and being kept away from safety … that it might be because they don’t like you or speak your language. And she said ‘I’m going to say hola, buenos dias and [President Donald] Trump won’t like me.’”

Queens resident Yadira Dumet, a 31-year-old DACA recipient originally from Peru, said she had visited an immigration shelter in 2014 and saw “countless” children and their families seeking asylum.

While the situation for immigrants has escalated since then, she said she is hopeful that the increasing community and congressional action will finally effect change.

“This is not new, but I think after Alexandria Ocasio Cortez used the term concentration camps, people realized this is a crisis,” she said, referring to the New York congresswoman. “Representatives can do something. We need to come together and be more involved in our communities.”

Meanwhile, on Second Avenue in Manhattan, protesters donned solar blankets like the ones seen in images shared from inside detention centers and chanted slogans like "undocumented, unafraid."

Arlene Rice, 69, of Astoria, who was part of that group, said that the detention centers are not holding centers, but rather likened them to concentration camps harboring people of color.

“It’s not a death camp like Auschwitz, but it’s a death camp in America where children are dying, where adults are dying,” she said. “I’m sick of it. … I don’t see not one white child in that concentration camp. If it was a white child in there, America would be in an uproar.”

The protests came a day after ICE announced that a sixth detained immigrant has died in its custody since October 2018. They were also sparked by multiple stories detailing conditions inside detention facilities, specifically those holding children. Hundreds of children were held at a facility in Clint, Texas, many without soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, clean clothes, or clean diapers, according to The New York Times.