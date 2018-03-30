🎶 "Oh, I could write a sonnet about your Easter bonnet." 🎶

Thousands of New Yorkers will flock to Fifth Avenue for the Easter parade and bonnet festival on Sunday.

The parade, set to step off around 10 a.m., stretches up Fifth Avenue from 49th to 57th streets.

The Easter parade has gained notability over the decades for participants' intricate bonnets and creative, colorful costumes.

Scroll down to check out some of the scenes from the 2017 celebration and check back on Sunday for new photos from this year's parade.

Participants and spectators stroll along Fifth Avenue during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. The parade has been an annual tradition in New York City for over 100 years.

Manhattan resident Evita Staun-List gets pecked by a baby duck during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Participants and spectators stroll along Fifth Avenue during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Participants and spectators on Fifth Avenue during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Manhattan residents Evita Staun-List, left, and her mother, Heidi Staun-Lusk, right, stroll along Fifth Avenue during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Participants pose on Fifth Avenue during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

East Hampton resident Mark Masone wears a jelly bean hat during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Manhattan resident Evita Staun-List holds a baby duck during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017. The parade has been a tradition in New York City for more than 100 years.

Milliners Guild member Lisa Shaub attends the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Milliners Guild member Evetta Petty of the Bronx attends the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Milliners Guild members stroll along Fifth Avenue during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Participants and spectators stroll along Fifth Avenue during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. The parade has been an annual tradition in New York City for over 100 years.