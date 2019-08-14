Edgar Allan Poe's Bronx home, a standing tribute to the writer's legacy, will receive funding from the borough president to fortify its structural integrity.

The Edgar Allan Poe Cottage — a local and state landmark built in 1812 — was promised $450,000 by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. on Wednesday.

"I am proud to contribute to the conservation of this cultural gem so that we never lose our connection to the great Bronxites of the past," Diaz said in a statement.

The funds, which come from Diaz's budget for the 2020 fiscal year, will go toward the rehabilitation of its roof and exterior areas, including wood and masonry work. Plans were announced amid ongoing improvements funded by the City Council.

The council has already directed $744,000 toward landscape and accessibility improvements, according to project details listed on the city Department of Parks and Recreation website. Designs began in 2014 and construction was expected to complete in July, though it is ongoing.

The City Council’s plans include a concrete pathway and the resetting of memorial plaques.

The cottage has been prized for its historical significance by residents and culture buffs alike. Poe lived in the cottage through the death of his wife, Virginia, and it's where he wrote some of his most famous works, like the poem "Annabel Lee," according to the Parks Department.

Bronx Borough historian Lloyd Ultan highlighted the importance of preserving Poe's home, which he said is the only one in the city that's still standing.

"Preserving the past preserves our heritage, and it must be passed down to future generations as our legacy to them,” said Ultan.

Poe also wrote his prized, revenge-driven horror story "The Cask of Amontillado" while living at the cottage, Ultan said.

The five-room house is nestled in Poe Park, near Fordham University.

Appointment-only tours are offered by the Bronx County Historical Society. The cottage is open Thursday through Monday, costing adults $5. Kids, seniors and students pay $3.