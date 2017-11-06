Election Day is Tuesday and voters will head to the polls to cast votes for mayor, borough president and City Council, as well as tackling three referendums.

The vote will put an end to a tepid campaign season, during which most polls have had Mayor Bill de Blasio coasting to a second term over his primary challenger, GOP Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents parts of Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Both Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer appear set to be comfortably re-elected.

And many of the closest races for the 51 Council seats were essentially determined during the primaries in a heavily Democratic-leaning city.

De Blasio is also up against Bo Dietl, a private investigator and former NYPD detective running without major party backing on the “Dump the Mayor” line; as well as several other low-polling candidates, including former Democratic Councilman Sal Albanese on the Reform line and entrepreneur Michael Tolkin on the Smart Cities line.

Aaron Commey is running on the Libertarian line, and Akeem Browder is running backed by the Green Party.

Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can find their poll sites at the city’s Board of Elections website. To be eligible to vote, city residents must have submitted their voter registration applications by Oct. 13.

The three ballot proposals ask voters whether New York should hold a constitutional convention; whether public officials convicted of certain felony crimes should lose their pension; and whether the state should change the law surrounding forest preserves.