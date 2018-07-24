Another batch of fetching firefighters, EMTs and paramedics is turning up the heat with the latest release of the FDNY Calendar of Heroes.

The new 2019 calendar, now on sale for $15.95 at fdnyshop.com, features steamy photos of both men and women who brave extreme circumstances to keep us safe.

The calendar, which is essentially two calendars in one, includes a male and female model for each month posing in only part of their uniforms and some fire and life safety tips (that you should probably also look at).

"The calendar is a great opportunity to highlight the brave men and women who train rigorously to keep New Yorkers safe," said Sophia Kim, the FDNY's deputy press secretary, in a statement. "All proceeds from the calendar go to the FDNY Foundation, which generously supports fire and life safety education across the city and training and equipment for all our members."

Included in that is CPR training for New Yorkers, including children and seniors, she said.

There will be a chance to meet the hunky hotties at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum/Pier 86 on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at a calendar signing at the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza in Times Square, between West 42nd and 43rd streets, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 25.