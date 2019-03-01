The NYPD is searching for the driver of a black BMW sedan who rammed into an NYPD car, injuring an officer, after fleeing five miles down the FDR Drive Thursday night.

Cops tried to pull over the driver at 96th Street and Second Avenue on the Upper East Side at about 8:50 p.m., but the driver took off down FDR Drive, cops said.

When officers tried to pull the car over again on the parkway near East 15th Street, the driver reversed into one of the police cars and then continued to drive south, according to police.

As the driver fled, the officers fired shots at the vehicle. The car was later found abandoned near East Houston Street on the Lower East Side, but cops did not yet find the driver.

The police officer who was in the car that got hit was treated at Bellevue Hospital with minor neck and arm injuries and is expected to be OK, the NYPD said. Another officer was treated for tinnitus.

A section of the FDR Drive was closed for part of the night as police investigated, but has been reopened.