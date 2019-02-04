The lights came back on at the Brooklyn federal detention center Sunday night after a week in which hundreds of detainees were left in pitch black rooms and bitter cold.

And elected officials say they're going to get answers as to how the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center's management allowed conditions that protesters decried as being unsafe.

A representative from the Department of Justice said power to the Sunset Park facility was restored at 6:30 p.m. after a week of problems that began with a fire in the switch gear room last Sunday.

"With the heat and hot water operational, and the restoration of electrical power, the facility can now begin to return to regular operations," Wyn Hornbuckle, a spokesman for the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Attorneys contend that detainees were kept in their cells and not provided with proper contingencies to deal with the extreme cold that swept the region last week.

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters, elected officials and families of the detainees rallied outside the jail, calling on the federal government to treat the detainees. Several of the elected officials who visited the jail were relieved that power and heat were restored Sunday night, but expressed frustration with the jail's administrators.

"What we’re discerning is that this is a chronic problem with that building that may have been highlighted by the power outage," State Sen. Michael Gianaris said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the jail, and a Manhattan federal court judge has called on the Federal Bureau of Prisons to come to a hearing Tuesday and give more details on what happened.

Hornbuckle said Justice will work with the Bureau of Prisons to investigate the incident and "ensure the facility has the power, heat and backup systems in place to prevent the problem from re-occurring."