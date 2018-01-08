More than a dozen people were injured in a five-alarm fire in upper Manhattan Monday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the six-story building at 775 Riverside Dr. just before 1:50 p.m., a fire official said.

At least 14 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze, according to the official. Further details about the victims and their injuries were not immediately available.

Firefighters were still battling the fire, as of 3:45 p.m., and the cause is under investigation.

With Alison Fox