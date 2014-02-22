Fitbit is pulling its Force wristbands from the shelves and issuing a voluntary recall after reports of skin irritation.

CEO James Park made the announcement on the company site Friday, apologizing to affected customers.

"[S]ome users may be reacting to the nickel present in the surgical grade stainless steel used in the device," Park wrote. "Other users are likely experiencing an allergic reaction to the materials used in the strap or the adhesives used to assemble the product."

Customers can request a return kit and will receive a full refund, according to the site.