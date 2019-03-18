News Food cart engulfed in flames near Hudson Yards complex The fire broke out at 30th Street and 10th Avenue just before 6 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. A food cart caught fire near the Hudson Yards complex in Manhattan on Monday, an FDNY spokesman said. Photo Credit: @arthurtsao via Twitter By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 18, 2019 7:12 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A food cart caught fire near the new Hudson Yards complex on Monday, an FDNY spokesman said. Video of the scene shows the entire food cart engulfed in flames. Food cart on fire near Hudson Yards #fire #nyc #hudsonyards #10thave pic.twitter.com/fuZJ2BgQM0— ArthurT (@arthurtsao) March 18, 2019 The fire broke out at 30th Street and 10th Avenue just before 6 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. Firefighters rushed to the scene and the fire was placed under control less than an hour later. There were no reports of injuries. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.