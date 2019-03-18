LATEST PAPER
Food cart engulfed in flames near Hudson Yards complex

The fire broke out at 30th Street and 10th Avenue just before 6 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

A food cart caught fire near the Hudson

A food cart caught fire near the Hudson Yards complex in Manhattan on Monday, an FDNY spokesman said. Photo Credit: @arthurtsao via Twitter

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A food cart caught fire near the new Hudson Yards complex on Monday, an FDNY spokesman said.

Video of the scene shows the entire food cart engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out at 30th Street and 10th Avenue just before 6 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and the fire was placed under control less than an hour later.

There were no reports of injuries.

