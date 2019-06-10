LATEST PAPER
Helicopter crashes into building in midtown; 1 person dead

A helicopter crash-landed on top of a building

A helicopter crash-landed on top of a building in midtown on Monday, officials said. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JOHANNES EISELE

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
One person has died after a helicopter made a crash landing on the roof of a building on Seventh Avenue in midtown Monday, the FDNY said.

The helicopter landed on the roof of 787 Seventh Ave., between 51st and 52nd streets, around 1:45 p.m., according to the FDNY. 

There does not appear to be a helicopter pad on top of the roof of the 51-story building, a law enforcement source said. A fire that was sparked when the helicopter landed has been extinguished, the NYPD said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio as well as NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro are on the scene. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking on NY1, said there was no preliminary evidence that the crash was related to terrorism.

As rain came down, police cars, ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene. Multiple blocks were closed down around the impacted building.

Police are urging people to avoid the area: "Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. Update to follow."

Dominic Cholewa, 25, of New Jersey, was working in a building nearby when he heard a rumbling sound. He said he ran outside after getting an alert on his phone that a helicopter crashed.

"I quickly ran outside to see what was going on. The NYPD and FDNY were all over the place and closed down Seventh Avenue from 51st Street," he said. "I noticed people running from the building on 51st and Sixth Avenue. Simultaneously, there were firefighters entering the building. After that, the police kicked everybody out of the area so I had to go back."

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash and praised the response by first responders.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump administration stands ready should you need anything at all," the president tweeted.

The FAA said it was gathering information about the crash.

The crash comes less than a month after a charter helicopter crashed into the Hudson River. The pilot, who was the only person on board, and a dock worker were injured in that incident.Check back for more on this developing story.

With Anthony M. DeStefano and Ivan Pereira

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

